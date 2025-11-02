'I Think He'll Be Alright': Maple Leafs Provided Positive Outlook On Chris Tanev After Departing Game On A Stretcher

PHILADELPHIA—The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Saturday , but the game felt secondary when Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev departed the game on a stretcher.

Tanev, who was playing his first game after a ten-day absence due to a concussion. departed the game after what looked like a seemingly harmless hit from Flyers forward Matvei Michkov.

While the injury looked severe, there was some encouraging news regarding the defenseman following the game.

"He's getting some more tests done now. But he's moving, and I think he'll be all right," Berube said of Tanev. "We'll know more in a little while".

When Tanev left the ice, he gave a thumbs up , which was also a positive sign about the veteran’s health.

Asked if Tanev would have to remain in Philadelphia for evaluation, Berube offered an optimistic outlook. "We're going to see. So we'll know soon. He might be coming home with us".

The mood around the game soured shortly after Tanev departed, especially following the high of rookie forward Easton Cowan scoring his first NHL goal.

"Yeah, it's tough. I mean, we're all human. So, there's definitely an emotional side of that, seeing a guy go down like that,” Matthews said of Tanev. "We'll be thinking about Tanny here and hoping it's nothing too serious".

Tanev was first injured this season after a similarly innocuous hit from New Jersey Devils defenseman Dawson Mercer. He had just cleared concussion protocols to return to action with the Leafs.

Given the recurrence, there is certainly a heightened awareness for the person, the player, and the teammate.

"It's very unfortunate. I'll be praying for him," Nick Robertson said of Tanev. "He's come back from a head injury, and he doesn't want to see something like that. We'll see how it goes for him".

The 35-year-old Tanev has been an unsung blocking here for the club since signing a six-year, $27 million contract in the summer of 2024. Although the positive update is encouraging, it'd be a surprise to see Tanev return to the lineup soon, given the recurrence and nature of the injury.



