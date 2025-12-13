‘Kind Of A Freak Thing, I Got Lucky’: Oliver Ekman-Larsson Avoids Injury As Maple Leafs Defenseman Set To Play Against Oilers

When Oliver Ekman-Larsson had to be helped off the ice during the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks, both the player and the team feared the worst.

However, just two days later, Ekman-Larsson is healthy and confirmed for the lineup when the Maple Leafs host the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

“I think it was kind of a freak thing out there and I got lucky,” Ekman-Larsson said. “But it's all good.”

The veteran defenseman was engaged in a battle behind the net with San Jose Sharks forward Adam Gaudette when he appeared to fall awkwardly on his left leg. Replays of the collision showed Ekman-Larsson managed to avoid bearing the full weight of Gaudette during the fall.

Although he couldn't put any weight on his leg immediately after the incident, the Leafs expressed optimism the following day after he woke up feeling significantly better.

“I think obviously it takes a little while. You're trying to feel out your body and feel out your mind a little bit,” Ekman-Larsson said yesterday. “But I felt pretty good yesterday. So I was able to skate today and felt good.”

It could have been a much worse outcome for the 34-year-old Swede, as well as for the Leafs, who are already depleted at the position.

“It happened so quick, and I know the guy fell, and obviously he didn't mean to do that, and I was lucky to get out of it pretty quick,” Ekman-Larsson said. “So, no, it was, yeah, crazy how much it can change in a day or day and a half, so I'm lucky.”

Ekman-Larsson has been one of Toronto’s top defensemen this season, recording four goals and 16 assists in 30 games. In the wake of injuries to Chris Tanev (upper-body) and Brandon Carlo (foot), he has been playing on his off-side to the right of Morgan Rielly for most of the campaign.