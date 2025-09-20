Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews Shares Details About His New Puppy ‘Rico’

When Auston Matthews hits the road this season, his dog, Felix, will have a new companion to keep him company. The Toronto Maple Leafs’ star forward recently got a new puppy named Rico this summer in Arizona. Matthews first teased the new addition with a post on his Instagram account.

So what inspired the decision to get another dog?

“Just thought it was time,” Matthews said. “I spent a lot of time away from him throughout the season, and I just thought he needed a little buddy to play with and hang out with.”

Matthews revealed that his father actually came up with the name “Rico.” "I was thinking about getting another dog a couple of years ago and didn't end up going through with it,” Matthews explained. "But when I was talking to him about it, he kind of liked the name Rico and it just kind of stuck with me.”

Matthews is like many current and former Leafs who have credited their dogs with helping them relax away from the rink. He previously spoke about Felix in an interview three years ago, noting that his dog “doesn’t speak or say anything. He just lays there and chills.”

“I don’t have to talk to anybody. I don’t have to hear from anybody,” he said. “He’ll love you whether you have a good game or bad game.”

With Rico now part of the mix, Matthews will have twice the chills when he gets home.