Maple Leafs’ Craig Berube Explains Why William Nylander Logged His Lowest Ice Time In Over Two Years

William Nylander did not skate for the final 6:07 of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, resulting in the star forward logging a season-low 13:46 of ice time.

The second line, comprised of Nylander, Bobby McMann, and John Tavares, was ineffective on Saturday. The trio was on the ice for two of Edmonton’s even-strength goals and failed to score themselves. Nylander finished the game as a -3.

Nylander did not take part in the morning skate due to illness, and Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube explained why he limited the forward's usage in the third period.

“He played tonight. But obviously he wasn't even close to 75 percent,” Berube said. “He was sick, but he played. But I didn't feel there was any reason to keep playing him.”

With the game out of reach, it is hard to classify the move as a benching, but Nylander hasn’t recorded an ice time that low since posting 13:32 in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins on April 6, 2023.

Dakota Joshua, who also missed the morning skate due to illness, was not healthy enough to play. Joshua's absence affected Toronto’s second and third lines, necessitating McMann's return to the lineup following a one-game suspension.

William Nylander leads the Leafs with 34 points in 27 games and is coming off a two-point night in a 3-2 overtime loss against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 11. It is clear the Leafs took a bet on playing a less-than-75-percent Nylander over a player like Matias Maccelli, who hasn’t played since Nov. 28. Given the underlying numbers, it may have been the wrong decision.

Ultimately, what cost the Leafs the game on Saturday was a late second-period goal that gave Edmonton the lead. Toronto followed that by getting caught standing around as the Oilers took over with three more goals, chasing Dennis Hildeby out of the net and forcing Artur Akhtyamov to make his NHL debut in a relief situation.