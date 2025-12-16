Maple Leafs Leadership Respond To Craig Berube’s Comments, But Is Accountability In Question?

Following the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, head coach Craig Berube challenged his leadership group, imploring them to do more to prevent the lapses in play witnessed at Scotiabank Arena.

“Our leaders got to take control of it a lot more than they are right now,” Berube said. “It's all a mindset. Whether you're down a goal or up in the San Jose game, like you just got to have more urgency and being more direct on how we want to play. We didn't do it in the third period, two games in a row.”

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews responded to those comments following practice on Monday.

“I mean, we can all be better. The last two games, you know, it's frustrating,” Matthews said. “It's going to fall on the leaders, and that is fine. We've got to be better in that area and make sure that when we're in these tight games that we just keep grinding and doing what was making us successful the first two periods.”

John Tavares also addressed the matter. His response echoed Matthews', focusing primarily on how the team let the game slip away in the final frame.

“We obviously have to do a much better job of the way we need to come out and be more aggressive [and] being on our toes,” Tavares said. He emphasized “simple areas of the game,” such as “being on the right side of 50-50s,” skating effectively to win pucks, and gaining possession to play “under half the ice and really make them have to be challenged and have to defend.”

Notably, following Saturday’s game, neither Matthews nor Tavares spoke to the media despite requests for their availability.

However, the more pressing issue remains the lack of game-breaking play from Matthews this season. Through 26 games, he has recorded 13 goals and eight assists. Although he is on pace for approximately 39 goals, his current production falls below a point-per-game clip—a low he has not seen since his rookie season.

Only three of his 21 points this season have come on the power play, which points to significant concerns. Furthermore, it was notable how much of a step behind he appeared against Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, who surged from the back blue line to the net with a burst of speed that would make the EA Sports video game series jealous.

Last season, it was evident that Matthews was dealing with a nagging upper-body injury, earning him the benefit of the doubt. While he missed five games earlier this season with a lower-body injury, there is currently nothing to suggest that injury is slowing him down now. If he were injured, there would be a greater understanding of his performance.

Until his play improves, the declining numbers have Leafs fans wondering if he has peaked or if this is simply another "down year.". Unlike last year, the Leafs are out of a playoff spot in mid-November, adding urgency to the club's situation. If "No. 34" were driving the play as he has in the past, the club would likely be in a much better position.

Ultimately, Matthews must demonstrate as a leader that he is taking ownership of the club’s overall issues. It is not yet evident that this has happened—hence Berube’s call-out—and it remains to be seen where things go from here.