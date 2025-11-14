Maple Leafs Place Auston Matthews On Injured Reserve Amid Return Of Joseph Woll And Easton Cowan

The Toronto Maple Leafs are preparing for Joseph Woll's season debut as the club announced numerous roster changes ahead of their game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.

The Leafs returned Artur Akhtyamov to the Marlies while Joseph Woll has returned from his conditioning stint.

The Leafs also recalled Easton Cowan while placing Auston Matthews on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 11.

Maple Leafs G Artur Akhtyamov has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies. F Auston Matthews has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to November 11, 2025. F Easton Cowan has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). G Joseph Woll has been activated to the roster.

With Matthews on IR, the star center will be ineligible to play in the club's next two games on the schedule. Matthews sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 11 in the club's 5-3 loss to the Boston Bruins.

With Woll returning to the club, the expectation is the goaltender may make his first start of the season against the Blackhawks. Woll has missed the entire season due to personal reasons and returned to the club in late October. Since then, the goaltender took part in a conditioning stint with the Marlies. Woll posted a 0-1-1 record with an .895 save percentage with the AHL club.

Cowan started the season with the Maple Leafs but was returned to the Marlies last week. He has one assist in two games with the AHL club. With Toronto on a four-game losing streak, the addition of Cowan could help bolster the club's top-six that was missing a player like Matthews in the club's 4-3 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Friday.

More to come...

