Maple Leafs Reveal 73-Player Training Camp Roster For 2025-26

The Toronto Maple Leafs have unveiled their 2025 training camp roster and it includes 44 forwards, 23 defensemen, and six goaltenders. On-ice sessions begin September 18 and Toronto's first pre-season game takes place on September 21 against the Ottawa Senators. The entire list of players is below.



FORWARDS (44)

Baddock, Brandon - #48, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vermilion, AB, DATE: 03/29/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Rockford (AHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Barbolini, Matthew - #68, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Williamsville, NY, DATE: 06/01/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Boyd, Travis - #72, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 184, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Hopkins, MN, DATE: 09/14/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Minnesota (NHL) / lowa (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Cowan, Easton - #53, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Mount Brydges, ON, DATE: 05/20/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): London (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 1 (28th)

Domi, Max - #11, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Winnipeg, MB, DATE: 03/02/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Fontaine, Gunnarwolfe - #87, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 188, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Providence, RI, DATE: 09/16/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Ohio State (NCAA)/lowa (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Grainger, Luke - #94, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 181, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 09/03/99, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (AHL)/Wichita (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Groulx, Bo - #29, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Rouen, France, DATE: 02/06/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Hartford (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Haymes, Luke - #43, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 202, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Ottawa, ON, DATE: 07/28/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Dartmouth (NCAA)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Hlacar, Matthew - #75, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 214, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Binbrook, ON, DATE: 05/31/06, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Kitchener (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2025 NHL Draft, Round 7 (217th)

Holinka, Miroslav - #98, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 198, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kromeriz, Czechia, DATE: 11/10/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Edmonton (WHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st)

Hopkins, Tyler - #78, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 186, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Milton, ON, DATE: 01/23/07, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Kingston (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2025 NHL Draft, Round 3 (86th)

Järnkrok, Calle - #19, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 193, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Gävle, Sweden, DATE: 09/25/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

Johnson. Reese - #65, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 205, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Regina, SK, DATE: 07/10/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Minnesota (NHL)/lowa (AHL)/ Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Johnstone, Marc - #57, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 192, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Cranford, NJ, DATE: 06/19/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Joshua, Dakota - #81, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 218, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dearborn, MI, DATE: 05/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vancouver (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with VAN

Kämpf, David - #64, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 198, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Chomutov, Czechia, DATE: 01/12/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

King, Ben - #66, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 202, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: VernonBC, DATE: 05/15/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Manitoba (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Kirwan, Ryan - #45, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 216, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: DeWitt, NY, DATE: 02/27/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Arizona State (NCAA) / Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Knies, Matthew - #23, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 232, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Phoenix, AZ, DATE: 10/17/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 2 (57th)

Kressler, Braeden - #86, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 186, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 01/05/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: 2021, Free Agent Signing

Laughton, Scott - #24, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 05/30/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Philadelphia (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with PHI

Lettieri, Vinni - #71, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 188, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Excelsior, MN, DATE: 02/06/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Providence (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Lorentz, Steven - #18, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 04/13/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Maccelli, Matias - #63, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Turku, FIN, DATE: 10/14/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Utah (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with UTA

Matthews, Auston - #34, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: San Ramon, CA, DATE: 09/17/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)

McCue, Sam - #49, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 196, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Sudbury, ON, DATE: 10/03/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Owen Sound (OHL) / Flint (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 7 (216th)

McMann, Bobby - #74, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wainwright, AB, DATE: 06/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

Nansi, Harry - #73, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 197, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Brossard, QC, DATE: 09/10/07, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Owen Sound (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2025 NHL Draft, Round 5 (153rd)

Nylander, Alexander - #92, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 197, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 03/02/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Nylander, William - #88, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 05/01/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2014 NHL Draft, Round 1 (8th)

Paré, Cédric - #56, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Levis, QC, DATE: 01/24/99, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Pezzetta, Michael - #61, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 222, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 03/13/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Montréal (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Quillan, Jacob - #26, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dartmouth, NS, DATE: 02/02/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Rhéaume, Nick - #46, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Sherbrooke, QC, DATE: 05/02/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Northeastern (NCAA), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Robertson, Nicholas - #89, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 180, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Pasadena, CA, DATE: 09/11/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2019 NHL Draft, Round 2 (53rd)

Roy, Nicolas - #55, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Amos, QC, DATE: 02/05/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vegas (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with Vegas

Shaw, Logan - #15, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 213, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Glace Bay, NS, DATE: 10/05/92, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Sim, Landon - #42, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: New Glasgow, NS, DATE: 07/17/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): London (OHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Sikic, Marko - #90, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 199, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 03/24/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Stevens, Sam - #47, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 194, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 04/27/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Tavares, John - #91, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 09/20/90, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2018, Free Agent Signing

Tverberg, Ryan - #77, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Richmond Hill, ON, DATE: 01/30/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th)

Valis, Borya - #39, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Los Angeles, CA, DATE: 04/08/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Prince George (WHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

DEFENCEMEN (23)

Benoit, Simon - #2, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Laval, QC, DATE: 09/19/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Benning, Matt - #33, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 220, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Edmonton, AB, DATE: 05/25/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with SJS

Carlo, Brandon - #25, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 227, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Colorado Springs, CO, DATE: 11/26/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with BOS

Chadwick, Noah - #58, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Saskatoon, SK, DATE: 05/10/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Lethbridge (WHL), ACQUIRED: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Conrad, Owen - #32, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: New Glasgow, NS, DATE: 03/10/07, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Charlottetown (QMJHL), ACQUIRED: Amateur Tryout

Danford, Ben - #38, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Madoc, ON, DATE: 02/06/06, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Oshawa (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st)

Ekman-Larsson, Oliver - #95, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Karlskrona, Sweden, DATE: 07/17/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Fellinger, Rylan - #84, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 203, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Wawa, ON, DATE: 05/16/07, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Flint (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2025 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Mayes, Nathan - #82, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 203, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Salmon Arm, BC, DATE: 06/10/06, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Spokane (WHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 7 (225th)

McCabe, Jake - #22, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Eau Claire, WI, DATE: 10/12/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Trade with CHI

McCleary, Ryan - #62, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Swift Current, SK, DATE: 09/09/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Mermis, Dakota - #36, POS: D, HT: 6-0, WT: 197, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Alton, IL, DATE: 01/05/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL) / Utah (NHL)/ Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Claimed off waivers from UTA

Myers, Philippe - #51, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 221, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Moncton, NB, DATE: 01/25/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Parsons, Rhett - #85, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 222, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Cremona, AB, DATE: 08/10/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Prokop, John - #37, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wausau, WI, DATE: 05/13/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Union (NCAA)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Rielly, Morgan - #44, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vancouver, BC, DATE: 03/09/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2012 NHL Draft, Round 1 (5th)

Rifai, Marshall - #83, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Beaconsfield, QC, DATE: 03/16/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Sharpe, Chas - #97, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 204, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Orillia, ON, DATE: 11/28/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Smith, Blake - #59, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oshawa, ON, DATE: 10/05/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Flint (OHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Tanev, Chris - #8, POS: D, HT: 6-2.5, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Toronto, ON, DATE: 12/20/89, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with DAL

Thrun, Henry - #3, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Southborough, MA, DATE: 03/12/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with San Jose

Villeneuve, William - #76, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 197, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Sherbrooke, QC, DATE: 03/20/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)

Webber, Cade - #52, POS: D, HT: 6-6, WT: 220, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Meadville, PA, DATE: 01/05/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with CAR

GOALTENDERS (6)

Appleby, Ken - #80, POS: G, HT: 6-5, WT: 224, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: North Bay, ON, DATE: 04/10/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Charlotte (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Akhtyamov, Artur - #70, POS: G, HT: 6-2, WT: 176, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kazan, Russia, DATE: 10/31/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th)

Hildeby, Dennis - #35, POS: G, HT: 6-7, WT: 231, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Järfälla, Sweden, DATE: 08/19/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2022 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)

Peksa, Vyacheslav - #50, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 194, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Magnitogorsk, Russia, DATE: 08/27/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Stolarz, Anthony - #41, POS: G, HT: 6-6, WT: 248, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Edison, NJ, DATE: 01/20/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Woll, Joseph - #60, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 212, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dardenne Prairie, MO, DATE: 07/12/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 3 (62nd)

