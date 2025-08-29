Mitch Marner is weeks away from playing for a different team for the first time in his career. The Vegas Golden Knights forward is in Calgary for Hockey Canada’s orientation camp ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics to be held in Italy in February.

During that time, he spoke with TSN’s Mark Masters, his first time speaking to Toronto-based media since he departed the Maple Leafs, his hometown team of nine NHL seasons. In the interview, Marner revealed that the toughest part of leaving was saying goodbye to his teammates, particularly Auston Matthews. The two played their first NHL game together on Oct. 12, 2016, a night when Matthews scored four goals. Marner had tried to arrange a time to talk before Matthews departed for Arizona for the summer, but it didn’t work out.

Marner also revealed that he left Toronto because it was “time for a new chapter” and later went into detail about some of the fan harassment and safety concerns he dealt with over the last couple of years, particularly in the aftermath of Toronto’s 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of their second-round 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

“We play Game 7 as we do in a non-enjoyable way of all time probably,” Marner recounted. “You know you get home, you're pretty disappointed, you're pretty devastated at that. The thought also that it was my last Maple Leaf game at home. And then I get a phone call probably about five or so minutes after from… I think it was my wife's father called me and goes, ‘I just want to let you know we've got people sending us screenshots of a guy posting your address online saying that if people want to come pay us a visit and say their goodbyes—in a quotation way—here’s the address.’ It was a little tough.”

Marner said he and his family had dealt with similar issues for the last two years.

“The market's very passionate. They love the team,” he said. “I know it. I was born and raised there. I've been a part of the Leafs Nation for a long time. But when your family's safety comes into question, especially having a new son, I don't think it's acceptable having full-time security pretty much at your house for two weeks after the playoffs just to make sure no one's coming to the house. And for safety, trying to walk your dog and your child. So it was a little unfortunate, but yeah, we all deal with this stuff.”

While Marner received some hate, there are also many fans of the skilled winger who led the Maple Leafs in points last season. He noted that while he knew he was getting some love from fans, the hate seemed louder.

“The problem is that the love comments don't come out as much as the hatred ones,” Marner said. “And that's just the way life goes, and that's the way social media has turned into in a way.”

He concluded by expressing gratitude for his time in Toronto. “I'm forever grateful to be a Maple Leaf and wear that crest on my… my chest for nine years. I mean, I tried to give everything I had for those nine years.”

The Maple Leafs completed a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, sending Marner’s rights to the Western Conference club. Marner then signed an eight-year, $96 million contract with the Golden Knights.

Marner will return to Toronto to play against the Maple Leafs on Jan. 23, the second night of back-to-back games, which he said he doesn’t like. “I would’ve liked to be one day in Toronto,” he added.

Latest stories:

'I Don't Think About What Other People Say': William Nylander Not Worried About Pressure Ahead Of New Maple Leafs Season

‘He Took An Unbelievable Deal’: Maple Leafs’ William Nylander Praises John Tavares’ Loyalty

Auston Matthews Headlines Maple Leafs' Top 10 Ratings In NHL 26