'My Job Is To Get Him In The Lineup': Mattias Maccelli Set To Return To Maple Leafs Lineup Soon, Second Chance Or Trade Showcase?

WASHINGTON — The last time Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matias Maccelli was in the nation’s capital, it coincided with the last time he suited up for an NHL game.

That appearance took place on November 28, a night where head coach Craig Berube was left unimpressed following a 4-2 loss to the Washington Capitals.

"Maccelli did some good things with the puck at times; other times he didn’t," Berube noted. Since that performance, it has been difficult for the 25-year-old to crack the Toronto lineup.

With the Leafs set to face the Capitals again on Thursday, Berube and Maccelli engaged in a two-minute conversation prior to the club’s morning skate. While Maccelli will remain scratched for tonight's game, Berube indicated the winger remains in the team’s short-term plans.

"We've got to get him in there soon. I'd like to, anyhow," Berube insisted. "He's been out long enough due to unplanned circumstances, but we need him. This guy is a good player, and my job is to get him back in the lineup.

Toronto acquired Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth in June for a conditional 2027 third-round pick. That asset upgrades to a 2029 second-round pick if Maccelli scores 51 points and the Leafs qualify for the 2026 playoffs. While the team originally hoped the playmaker would slot into the top six, the transition has been rocky.

Reports have even suggested the front office is exploring trade options after the Finn managed just four goals and nine points through 22 games.

Maccelli has been a healthy scratch in eight of Toronto's 30 games this season.

Despite the lack of playing time, Berube hasn't sensed any resentment from the player over the last month.

"He knows he has to be better, and he understands the situation very well," Berube said. "I don't sense frustration from him".

The Maple Leafs begin a three-game road trip, concluding with back-to-back games against the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars this weekend. Berube is known for injecting fresh bodies into the lineup during the second half of consecutive games, making it likely Maccelli sees action in one of those contests.

Beyond filling a roster spot, there is a strategic benefit to playing him. If Maccelli no longer fits Toronto's long-term plans, the club can showcase him for a potential deal. Other teams cannot evaluate his current form until he plays, and this weekend provides a prime opportunity for other clubs to get a look at a player who has appeared in only one game since late November.

If Maccelli does get moved, it likely won't be until the 28th as the NHL holiday roster freeze goes into effect on Friday at 11:59 p.m. ET.