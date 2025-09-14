Report: Maple Leafs, Anthony Stolarz Leaving ‘No Stone Unturned’ In Contract Extension Negotiations

Will the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz agree on a contract extension before the 2025-26 season begins? That appears to be the multi-million dollar question.

As reports have surfaced over the last few weeks about extension talks between the goaltender and the hockey club, ESPN’s

Kevin Weekes suggests talks have been quite extensive.

"In speaking to involved parties," Weekes posted on X on Saturday, "I’m told both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their discussions towards a potential extension for G Stolarz, who was among the Top 5 for several goaltender metrics over the last 2 seasons".

Stolarz is in the final year of a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $2.5 million. As Weekes points out, Stolarz had a strong start to his tenure with the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, at one point generating Vezina Trophy buzz with a 9-5-2 record and a .927 save percentage until he was sidelined for six weeks due to a loose body in his knee. He finished the season with a career-high 34 games, posting a 21-8-3 record and a .926 save percentage.

He won the starter’s job for the playoffs and helped the club defeat the Ottawa Senators in the opening round. However, injuries remain a concern. Stolarz was injured in Game 1 of the second-round series against his former team, the Florida Panthers, when

Sam Bennett elbowed him in the head. He was out with a concussion before returning in Game 7 as the backup to

Joseph Woll. Despite Stolarz’s obvious talent and capability between the pipes, his injury history and availability are a concern in contract talks.

During the summer, Stolarz said he has a lot to prove. If he were able to reach the 50-game mark this season and still post those numbers, that would certainly go a long way for both the player and the club.

On a yet-to-be-aired episode of the Leafs Morning Take podcast, Stolarz said he is looking to be paid fairly in his next contract

