Scott Laughton Opens Up About Second Injury Setback As He Prepares for Return To Maple Leafs Lineup

Scott Laughton will make his return to the Toronto Maple Leafs’ lineup for the second time this season when the club hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets at Scotiabank Arena.

Laughton had been out since sustaining getting caught up high by Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov on Nov. 8. That was the player’s second game of the season after missing the opening month of the 2025-26 campaign when he blocked a shot in pre-season action

He couldn’t help but be a bit sarcastic when asked how difficult it was to miss action a second time.

An injury and slow stretches have plagued Scott Laughton's time in Leafs Land, but his gritty defense may revitalize Toronto's struggling fourth line.

“It's been great. It's been awesome,” he said with a smile. “No, I mean, you come back for two games and five periods, it's obviously not ideal. But you stay in the right mindset. I think it's hard sometimes, but you stay on top of things. It gives my other injury a little bit more time to heal. And then, yeah, just do the things off the ice that you can to be ready. So, yeah, I'm pretty pumped to get back here and get going here.”

Laughton continued to reflect on his time away, admitting that it was harder to deal with the second setback.

“It was kind of just getting back and actually feeling pretty good in those two games and starting to find my footing. But, you know what, it's still early in the year. And there's a lot of runway left. I've never been in this situation before in my career. I've missed a couple games here and there, but the last five or so years, I haven't dealt with this. So it's something new to me and something that I've had to deal with, but try and stay grounded. The staff's been, I've said it before, but the staff's been great with me and helped me stay ready.”

Laughton, who was acquired by the Leafs at the deadline last year in exchange for forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin and a first-round draft pick, also gave his thoughts on the Zadorov hit. He’ll be on a line with Easton Cowan and Steven Lorentz, a trio that had planned to start the season. His thoughts on the team’s performance while away and seeing Auston Matthews join the group for the full morning skate.

What did you think of the Zadorov hit?

"Thought it was clean. I honestly thought he was backing up when I took a peek. He stepped up. I lost the puck a little bit, and he's 6'7". I'm 6'0", so there's going to be some contact there. He got the best of me, but I had more of an issue with a couple of his other hits in Boston. But, yeah, I thought it was a clean hit. You've got to keep your head up and keep going."

Did he reach out to you at all?

"No, I wouldn't really want him to either."

What's it like reuniting with Steven and Easton? You guys had some good chemistry there, obviously, in the preseason.

"Yeah, we've tried about it a little bit this morning already, and just got to kind of find that again and then continue to talk. I've been playing with Stevie here since I've kind of got here. So Cowboy's playing with a lot of energy, and we've got to continue that. So read off each other and play with energy, play with speed, be good on the four track and kind of change momentum of games and keeping teams in the O-zone and things like that. So yeah, I'm excited to get back out there with those guys."

Going back to last year, because you arrived so late, you look forward to really getting some runway as you say, to really make an impact here?

"Yeah, and I think it's no secret. I think I said it last year. It definitely took me a while to find my footing here and it wasn't I wasn't great at the start, but had a great summer. Had a great extended summer here, I guess. But, yeah, I feel good about my game. I feel good about where my energy is, my comfortability, and everything like that. So just need to get in here and get going a little bit and help these guys out."

Yeah, you're coming back at what feels like an important time for the team, trying to come out of this skid. What's your sense of the group? The key on building on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I think it's a big win last game. we obviously have some key injuries out. Those wins kind of bring you together throughout the season and can change the momentum and things like that. So it was a big win for us. We've got to keep it rolling here. You've got to string some together. Everything's so tight and not look too far ahead. Stay in the moment and be together here and get it all sorted out. But it's a good start last game."

From what you've seen, what have you seen from Easton to his role through the first quarter of the season?

"Yeah, he's found a way to create. Almost had an unbelievable goal last game, but he's been in different roles. He's handled himself well, and it's hard. It's hard coming from junior. It's a lot different. The schedule is condensed this year. It's a lot traveling to new places. It's a lot away from the rink that people don't realize that's a lot different. So I thought he's handled it extremely well. Great kid and awesome to see him get an opportunity here."

What do you think it means to the team to see Auston back out there? Looks like he's getting closer.

"Yeah, he's our leader, right? And he looked good out there today, and we're going to need him for sure. So, yeah, it's good to see a couple of those guys out there. guys have stepped up in the meantime. And I thought Johnny has been unbelievable for us in certain situations. Stevie taking penalty kill draws badly in last game.There's guys who have stepped up and done a good job."

