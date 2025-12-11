'Some Situations Could Have Been Handled Differently’ Ryan Reaves Reflects On Maple Leafs Tenure Ahead of Return to Toronto

Ryan Reaves has never been one to shy away from speaking his mind , and he did so again ahead of his first game against the Toronto Maple Leafs team that traded him last summer.

Ahead of his first game at Scotiabank Arena as a member of the San Jose Sharks , Reaves looked up at the throng of reporters surrounding his stall. “You would have thought I played eight years here,” he joked.

The 38-year-old forward has been an everyday player with the Sharks since arriving in the Bay Area. However, that was not the case last season in Toronto. He was limited to 35 games, registering only two assists. Later, he was placed on waivers, played three games, and made it clear he wanted to be moved.

He got his wish in the summer when he was traded for defenseman Henry Thrun , who will coincidentally make his Leafs debut against San Jose.

There is no doubt Reaves is using his time in Toronto as motivation heading into his game on Thursday. “They basically said that I couldn't play in this league anymore, and I'm back,” he stated.

Reaves hasn’t been quiet about the differences between playing in the Toronto market versus a place like San Jose. He appeared on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, where he characterized Toronto as very “corporate”.

More than anything, however, he disliked being in limbo with the Marlies and the tail end of the 2024-25 season when he wasn’t utilized.

“I think throughout the year, you know, not just that situation. I think there was just some situations that could have been handled differently,” Reaves reflected. “At the time, I'd been in the league for 15 years. And I think just a little honesty and some communication would have been nice. But, like I said, every team handles things differently. And it is what it is. You know, I ended up in a great organization in San Jose. And I'm having a great time playing there. So it was just, I guess, a stepping stone to get here”.

Why The Maple Leafs Traded Ryan Reaves To The Sharks For Defenseman Henry Thrun

The Ryan Reaves-era of the Toronto Maple Leafs has come to an end.

Reaves signed a three-year, $4.05 million contract with the Leafs in the summer of 2023 , as Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving sought to bring in personalities that could add some energy to the dressing room. In the end, his tenure was limited to 60 games over two seasons and five of the seven playoff games in the 2024 first-round series loss to the Boston Bruins.

Latest Stories:

'Just Got To Be Patient': Maple Leafs Still Awaiting On Results For Chris Tanev, Surgery Isn't On The Table Right Now

Could Joseph Woll Return To The Maple Leafs Lineup As Soon As Saturday?

'I Don't Think It's Worth The Suspension': Maple Leafs Disagree With Discipline Given To Bobby McMann By NHL Player Safety