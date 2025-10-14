Steven Lorentz All Smiles As Maple Leafs Forward Nears Return To Lineup

The Toronto Maple Leafs could have Steven Lorentz back in the lineup as soon as Thursday when the club hosts the New York Rangers.

The forward took part in Toronto’s optional skate, which was limited to players not taking part in Tuesday’s game against the Nashville Predators (with the lone exception of goaltender Cayden Primeau). It was his second consecutive session since sustaining an upper-body injury when he was hit high by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot in Toronto’s 6-3 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Lorentz looked fully healthy while on the ice, first helping to get Primeau ready for his debut. When he caught The Hockey News taking a video of him, Lorentz offered a quick wink, maintaining his ever-present smile.

“He was a possibility tonight but I decided not to (play him),” Berube said of Lorentz, who picked up two assists in Toronto’s season-opening 5-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

The Kitchener, Ontario, native first joined the Leafs in 2024-25 on a professional tryout and then signing a one-year, league-minimum $775,000 deal, where he scored eight goals and added 11 assists in 80 games. Lorentz, who grew up cheering for the Leafs, signed a three-year, $4.05 million extension on June 30, 2025. He dressed in all 13 of Toronto’s 2025 playoff games, adding two assists.

