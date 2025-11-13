Why The Maple Leafs Called Up Artur Akhtyamov From The Marlies Ahead Of Game Against Kings

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that they have called up goaltender Artur Akhtyamov from the Toronto Marlies.

Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) on X

The Maple Leafs have recalled G Artur Akhtyamov. F Scott Laughton has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to November 8.

The Maple Leafs fell to the Boston Bruins 5-3 at TD Garden on Tuesday. Starting goaltender Anthony Stolarz was unable to finish the game, getting pulled after 20 minutes due to what the team said was a lower-body injury.

Stolarz allowed three goals on 11 shots in the game. He was pulled for performance-related reasons in his previous match, which was also against the Bruins, where he allowed four goals on 19 shots faced.

Following Tuesday's game, Craig Berube didn't feel Stolarz' upper-body injury was serious.

Toronto's next option in goal, Joseph Woll, is unavaiable to the Leafs as the goaltender continues his conditioning stint with the Marlies. Woll made 25 saves on 28 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Griffins.

In all likelyhood, Dennis Hildeby is set to make his fourth consecutive NHL appearance when the Leafs host the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Despite an 0-2-0 record, Hildeby has posted a .909 save percentage under difficult circumstance as the club tries to snap a 3-game losing streak. In six games with the Marlies, Akhtyamov has a 4-2-0 record with an .894 save percentage.

