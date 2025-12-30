'You're Going To Have To': Expect To See More Of Dennis Hildeby Next Month As Maple Leafs Schedule Gets Busy

With a grueling schedule on the horizon, the Toronto Maple Leafs' goaltending deployment will represent more of a tandem approach, relying more heavily on Dennis Hildeby than they used to as Anthony Stolarz remains sidelined.

It is safe to say the organization has learned the hard way about the consequences of overworking a single goaltender.

A Necessary Departure from the Norm

On Dec. 18, the Maple Leafs started Hildeby in a 4-0 loss to the Washington Capitals. This marked the first time this season the club opted for their No. 2 goaltender outside of a back-to-back scenario. This decision signaled a clear recognition that the team cannot overtax their primary option when the ideal tandem is unavailable.

The Leafs have struggled with availability, as goaltenders Joseph Woll and Anthony Stolarz have yet to be on the active roster at the same time this season. When one was out, the team relied heavily on the other. Stolarz has been out since sustaining an upper-body injury on Nov. 11, and while he was active earlier in the year, Woll was away for personal reasons. Once Woll returned, the team used him for eight of nine starts until he suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 5.

With Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube putting an "indefinite" timeline on Stolarz's return, it means you'll see more of Hildeby.

Hildeby Stepping Up

The Maple Leafs have since found stability with Dennis Hildeby in net. The Swedish netminder was the primary reason Toronto secured a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. Following that performance, Hildeby became the team leader in goalie minutes played this season at 710:47, narrowly ahead of Stolarz (701:13) and nearly 30 minutes ahead of Woll (681:28).

Hildeby’s save percentage has climbed to .912, reflecting his growing comfort in the crease.

“I'm just trying to take every game I get and make the most of it,” Hildeby said after the Detroit game. “Enjoy it. At the same time, try to keep it going, keep building”.

Looking Ahead to January

This upward trajectory is giving the coaching staff the confidence to use Hildeby more frequently. This trust is vital as the Leafs face a dense January schedule featuring 17 games.

“You’re going to have to [play him]. You're going to need two goalies. I've always said that,” Berube said. “He's going to get a fair share of games”.

The team’s faith in Hildeby has evolved quickly. Though they signed him to a three-year extension in September, management was initially unsure if he was NHL-ready, even claiming Cayden Primeau off waivers to play ahead of him. However, with Primeau since reclaimed by the Carolina Hurricanes, Hildeby has proven himself worthy of a regular NHL workload.