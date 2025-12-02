Daniil But Is One Step Closer to Making His Utah Mammoth Debut

A big change is coming to Utah Mammoth's roster.

Daniil But, Utah's 12th overall pick in the 2023 draft, has been recalled from the Tuscon Roadrunners and will be joining the Mammoth's active roster.

Subsequently, Dmitri Simashev — who was a teammate of But’s back when the pair played together in Russia — was assigned to the Roadrunners. Forward Kevin Rooney was put on waivers as well.

Scoring 17 points in 19 games he’s played with the Roadrunners — seventh-highest among all rookies in the AHL — Utah should benefit from having another point-getter on its roster.

And with it looking like he'll be playing alongside Logan Cooley according to Bill Armstrong, But is being put in a great position to benefit from Cooley's recent hot streak.

Playing the forward position, he could help create an offensive spark for a hot-and-cold Utah Mammoth offense should he make his debut in Utah’s upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Most notably, three of the eight goals But has scored have come of way of the power play. For a Mammoth team has only converted a league low 5.3% of its power play, But could be immediately inserted on one of Utah's power play shifts.

So far, Utah Mammoth's lineup tweaks have had mixed results across the stretch. Peterka's temporary move to the third line with Lawson Crouse and Jack McBain saw instant success, but aside from that, most of the lineup changes haven't been producing more wins.

Turning to a young promising prospect like But gives the team a chance to create some new lines and chemistry. Plus, it gives But to show if he's ready to play in the NHL.

While it would be great to keep Simashev on the roster as well as But — since he's played well most of the season, even playing with Sergachev on the top line for parts of the year — Utah's defense has also been undergoing its own sloppy play during this most recent four-game losing stretch.

In fact, since starting the season 8-2, Utah has gone 4-10-3 — with its 1-7-2 road record being the biggest concern — and has been very inconsistent game in and game out. Utah's 11 points since November is tied for third-worst across the entire league.

Simply put, Utah just needs something to change, and But could offer that.

The reality is, though, that But himself won't be able to get Utah back to its winning ways. This whole team will need to find some long-staying momentum regardless of what line they're playing on.

Improvements to the offense, defense and goalkeeping all need to happen — especially on the road — if Utah wants to become a playoff team.

But if someone like But can come in and create a spark for this team, not only would he be helping Utah get back to consistent winning, he could play well enough to stay on the team long term.