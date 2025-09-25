Get Ready Utah Mammoth Fans, Official Jersey's Are Coming Soon

When looking into the crowd at Delta Center, there are a lot of interesting things that make the Utah Mammoth fanbase stand out.

From literal broccoli heads and other various vegetable-themed hats to red Liam O'Brien-inspired beards, the fanbase has already found ways to embrace its new team in its first year in Utah, including donning Utah Hockey Club team jerseys despite an inevitable rebrand coming.

And that big rebrand will soon be in full effect.

For the new NHL season, Utah Mammoth will not only begin its first year with its official rebrand complete and ready, but it will have its new jerseys ready for fans mid-preseason on Oct. 2.

"We are thrilled that the first Utah Mammoth jerseys will be available on the same day that our team is reunited with our fans at Delta Center,” said Chris Armstrong, president of hockey operations for Utah Mammoth. “From day one, Utah has deeply embraced this team and helped us select our permanent identity as the Utah Mammoth. We can’t wait to see their pride, passion, and energy return, as well as a mountain of Mammoth jerseys in the stands, this season."

Mammoth Falls To 0-3 In Preseason After 6-1 Lost To Ducks

The Utah Mammoth continued their preseason last night against the Anaheim Ducks in game three of seven.

The jerseys will not only be available at the team store ahead of its preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Kings happening Oct. 2, but they will be readily available both online at NHLShop.com and MammothTeamStore.com.

The look of the jerseys itself will be familiar to fans as it features the same colorways as its home and away jerseys from last year, only this time it will have the official team mascot.

As for the time being, the jerseys from last year are still being sold for clearance on Fanatics.com. So for any collectors out there, now is the time to buy one of these jerseys. While it's impossible to predict the value of these jerseys now, this could be a one-of-a-kind jersey that will likely be discontinued for the foreseeable future.

Now, the only thing left for Utah to announce is if the team will have its own official mascot or if it will have the Jazz Bear be an honorary "mammoth" bear for a second year in a row.

Until then, the only thing left to look forward to is the upcoming NHL season and Utah's pursuit of its first-ever playoff appearance.