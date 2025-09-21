At the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, the NHL opted to use the 3-2-1-0 points system in the round-robin phase of the tournament: three points were given for a regulation win, two for an overtime or shootout (OS) win, one for an OS loss and zero for a regulation loss.

The IIHF has long used this system, as has the PWHL since its inception. The KHL used it, too, until 2017-18, when it switched to the 2-2-1-0 system that the NHL had previously introduced in 1999-00. Most North American minor-pro and junior leagues also currently use the 2-2-1-0 system.

Half As Many, Twice As Good: How A Simple Tweak To A Half-Point Model Could Make For Clear NHL Standings And Intense Competition

By Sylvain Vegiard, Features writer

