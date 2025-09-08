The NHL and NHLPA’s fast-tracked changes to its Collective Bargaining Agreement will have ripple-effects in the industry that will be fascinating to watch. One such looming change will force teams to operate with salary cap limits applied in the Stanley Cup playoffs, the same way they have to comply with cap constrictions in the regular-season.

A playoff cap ceiling almost certainly will affect the deals teams make at the trade deadlines – perhaps not in the number of deals, but in terms of the makeup of deals. Specifically, there may indeed be fewer rental-type trades, but instead, we may see more “hockey” trades featuring players who are traded in return for equivalent talent.

NHL’s New Playoff Cap Rules Set To Reshape Trade-Deadline Deals

