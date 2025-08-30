Why I've Ranked Them Third: After winning the Pacific in 2023-24, a lot went wrong for the Canucks last season. There was a reported feud between star center Elias Pettersson and center J.T. Miller, injuries to star players, such as defenseman Quinn Hughes, goalie Thatcher Demko and Pettersson, and inconsistent play from the rest of the roster. Most, if not all, of those situations have been addressed this summer.

Predicting The NHL's Pacific Division Rankings In 2025-26

As we approach September, it’s a great time to post some predictions for the 2025-26 NHL season.

