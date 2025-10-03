One player agent I have spoken to believes Malhotra is a special player. Much like his father, former NHLer Manny Malhotra, Caleb has a high hockey IQ, which he utilizes to control the pace of the game when he has the puck. He’s also an above-average playmaker who can exploit open lanes in defensive coverage. Malhotra has started the season with one goal and two assists through his first two OHL games. His ice time will diminish once Brantford gets all its players back from NHL training camps, but I believe Caleb will play an impactful role in the Bulldogs’ top six this season.

5 Rookies Who Could Dominate The OHL Rookie Of The Year Race

Owen Sound Attack forward Pierce Mbuyi was awarded the Emms Family Award as OHL Rookie of the Year last season after recording an incredible 29 goals and 52 points in 63 games. He set a new single-season points record by a 16-year-old Owen Sound rookie.

