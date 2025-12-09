Canucks Can't Solve Gibson, Fall 4-0 To The Red Wings

The Vancouver Canucks suffered their second shutout of the season as they fell 4-0 to the Detroit Red Wings. Kevin Lankinen stopped 10 of the 13 shots he faced through two periods, before being pulled to start the third. As for Nikita Tolopilo, he looked solid in the final frame, stopping all six shots he faced.

John Gibson was the story of the night as he stopped all 39 shots he faced. The Red Wings' goaltender was impressive throughout, but really stepped up in the third as he stopped all 17 shots he faced. Gibson has dominated the Canucks throughout his career, and now improves to 14-5-2 with four shutouts in 22 games.

Monday was yet another in a long list of frustrating games for Vancouver. They won the puck possession battle, yet could not find a way to make their scoring chances count. Post-game, Quinn Hughes spoke about some of the plays that led directly to goals.

"I feel like they have breakdowns too," said Hughes. Ours were definitely significant tonight. I mean, our goalies have been really good, kept us in a lot of games, but just something we have to continue working on."

As mentioned, the Canucks elected to pull Lankinen at the end of the second. This was the first time Lankinen has been pulled this season in what was his 17th game of the year. Post-game, Head Coach Adam Foote spoke on the decision while also touching on Lankinen's overall play as of late.

"I thought he was a little off, even though we did have mistakes, said Foote. "The one where we double up. He had the tip guy alone. Thought it also would give the guys a little bit of a spark, as they go on in the third. Lanks has been a good pro, and sometimes it's just not your night. And it wasn't all on him. He was left alone a couple of times, but just see if we get the guys going.

Foote also gave a few injury updates post-game. When asked about center Elias Pettersson, he said, "I know he felt better today, which is a good sign. I'll know more in the next couple of days. As far as the time frame, I don't want to touch on that yet."

As for Thatcher Demko, his return could be sooner rather than later. While Foote would not give a guarantee, he did indicate that the plan is to play Demko on Thursday. Demko has been out since November 11 with a lower-body injury.

Lastly, Vancouver's home record dropped to 4-9-1 with today's loss. Just like the players, fans are tired of the losses, and it showed on Monday as there were many open seats after puck drop. When asked about the home record, DeBrusk spoke about how the troubles at Rogers Arena are something the team has discussed.

"Our record isn't great in general, said DeBrusk. "We obviously want to be there at home. I think we talked about it a lot, and we need to make this a harder place to play in general, and give some of the fans something to cheer about. They pay a lot of money, and it's never good putting up a goose egg.

Monday's game was a good representation of the Canucks season to this point. Vancouver generated scoring chances, but defensive mistakes ended up costing them a win. As mentioned, it was another frustrating result that resulted in fans leaving Rogers Arena before the final whistle.

Stats and Facts:

- Canucks are shutout by the Red Wings for the ninth time in franchise history

- Kiefer Sherwood recorded his first 10 hit game of the season

- Drew O'Connor went seven for nine in the faceoff dot

- Vancouver's 39 shots are their second-highest total this year

Scoring Summary:

1st Period:

14:14- DET: James van Riemsdyk (7) from J.T. Compher and Michael Rasmussen

2nd Period:

15:15- DET: Andrew Copp (3) from Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Alex DeBrincat

15:52- DET: Nate Danielson (2) from Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Marco Kasper

3rd Period:

15:29- DET: Dylan Larkin (16) from Lucas Raymond (ENG)

Up Next:

The Canucks wrap up their four-game home stand on Thursday against the Buffalo Sabres. Vancouver and Buffalo are in similar positions this year as they both sit near the bottom of the standings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT.

