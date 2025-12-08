Lineup Notes: Höglander Makes Season Debut, Pettersson Being Evaluated As Canucks Host The Red Wings

There was plenty of roster and lineup news Monday as the Vancouver Canucks get set to host the Detroit Red Wings. Starting with roster notes, defenceman Jett Woo has been placed on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the AHL, while goaltender Ty Young has been sent to the ECHL. Woo has yet to play this season as he is working his way back from an injury.

As for game notes, Monday will mark the season debut of Nils Höglander. The 24-year-old has missed the entire season after suffering an injury in the pre-season. Based on practice lines, Höglander will skate on the fourth line with Drew O'Connor and Arshdeep Bains

Head Coach Adam Foote also gave an update on center Elias Pettersson, who missed Saturday's game. As per Foote, "He is being evaluated upper-body still, so we should know tonight or tomorrow morning." Pettersson is tied for the team lead with 22 points and is averaging 20:37 a night.

There was also an injury update regarding Teddy Blueger. When asked about a potential return date for the 31-year-old, Foote said, "Hopefully just after Christmas". Blueger has played just two games this year, with his last coming on October 19.

Lastly, Kevin Lankinen is projected to get his 16th start of the season. The 30-year-old has faced the Red Wings six times in his career and has posted a record of 1-4-0. Lankinen will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak, with his last victory coming on November 16.

Game Information:

Start time: 7:00 pm PT

Venue: Rogers Arena

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

