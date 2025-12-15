The Stats Behind Game #32: Canucks 2, Devils 1

Welcome to this edition of the Vancouver Canucks post-game analytics report. This recurring deep dive breaks down the analytics behind each Canucks game as recorded by Natural Stat Trick. In this article, we look back on Vancouver’s most recent 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

The analytics from Sunday's game show the Canucks willingness to sit back and play a defensive game after the first period. New Jersey won the even-strength scoring battle 22-12 while also recording eight even-strength high-danger scoring chances compared to Vancouver's two. In the end, Thatcher Demko held the Canucks in the game, leading Vancouver to a 2-1 win.

As for the heatmap, it shows just how unbalanced this game was. The Devils were able to generate chances from all over the offensive zone, while the Canucks heatmap is covered with blank spaces. Ultimately, playing like this is not a long-term recipe for success, as these results usually lead to multi-goal losses.

As for a line that had a strong game, that would be the trio of Jake DeBrusk, Marco Rossi and Brock Boeser. While they were outshot 4-3 in their 10:10 together, they generated three scoring chances and finished with an xGF% of 61.21. Overall, it was an impressive debut for Rossi, who seems to have developed some early chemistry with his new teammates.

To wrap things up, Zeev Buium had an impressive debut with Vancouver. He scored a goal, recorded an assist while the Canucks held a 7-6 shots advantage during his 17:07 of even-strength ice time. It is clear that the coaching staff trusts Buium already, as the 20-year-old also featured on Vancouver's first power play unit against New Jersey.

The Canucks continue their five-game road trip on Tuesday against the New York Rangers. Just like Vancouver, New York has struggled at home, with just four wins in 15 games at MSG. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:00 pm PT.

