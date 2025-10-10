    • Powered by Roundtable

    Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Regular Season Lines Tracker

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 10, 2025, 02:07
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 10, 2025, 02:07
    Updated at: Oct 10, 2025, 02:07

    Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 regular season lines tracker. Throughout the pre-season, we will update this article with the lines for each game. Note that all lines will be based on what is posted on social media by the Canucks before the puck drops.

    Game #1 vs Calgary Flames:

    DeBrusk- Pettersson- Boeser
    Bains- Chytil- Garland
    Kane- Cootes- Lekkerimäki
    O'Connor- Räty- Sherwood

    Hughes- Hronek
    M. Pettersson- Myers
    Forbort- E. Pettersson

    Demko
    Lankinen

    Oct 3, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; The Vancouver Canucks celebrate their overtime victroy against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

    Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

    The Hockey News