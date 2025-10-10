Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 regular season lines tracker. Throughout the pre-season, we will update this article with the lines for each game. Note that all lines will be based on what is posted on social media by the Canucks before the puck drops.

Game #1 vs Calgary Flames:

DeBrusk- Pettersson- Boeser

Bains- Chytil- Garland

Kane- Cootes- Lekkerimäki

O'Connor- Räty- Sherwood

Hughes- Hronek

M. Pettersson- Myers

Forbort- E. Pettersson

Demko

Lankinen

