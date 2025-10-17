Vancouver Canucks Gameday Live Blog: @ Dallas Stars, October 16, 2025

Welcome to The Hockey News' live blog as the Vancouver Canucks battle the Dallas Stars. Throughout the night, this blog will be updated with crucial moments from the game, which include goals, hits and scoring chances. The comment section below will also be open throughout the game, so make sure to drop your thoughts and opinions at the bottom of the article.

Vancouver Canucks Lineup:

O'Connor- Pettersson- Garland

DeBrusk- Chytil- Boeser

Kane- Räty- Sherwood

Bains- Sasson- Karlsson

Hughes-Hronek

M. Pettersson- Myers

E. Pettersson- Mancini



Demko

Lankinen

First Period:

00:00- Roope Hintz beats Elias Pettersson on the opening draw.

2:03- Thatcher Demko with three huge saves in a row. The Canucks goaltender looks sharp early.

3:12- Filip Chytil gets the Canucks first shot on net of the night. Stopped by former Vancouver goaltender Casey DeSmith.

4:24- The Dallas Stars score first as a centering pass goes off Pettersson's (40) stick and beats Demko. Mavrik Bourque is credited with the goal.

6:18- Demko stops Jason Robertson. He has made seven saves already and the game isn't even seven minutes in. Might be a long night for the Canucks keeper.

10:39- Max Sasson gets a chance in close but he is stopped by DeSmith.

11:34- Dallas has been the better team so far tonight. They have a 10-2 shots advantage and just created three scoring chances.

14:41- Brock Boeser with Vancouver's best chance of the game but can't bury it.



18:25- First penalty of the game goes to Jake DeBrusk for high-sticking

19:22- The Stars make the Canucks pay on the power play as Mikko Rantanen beats Demko. 2-0 Dallas.

Stats After The First Period:

2-0 Stars

Shots: 14-6 Stars

Hits: 10-8 Canucks

Faceoffs: 8-7 Stars

Second Period:

4:05- Somehow Vancouver doesn't score. No idea how the puck stays out.

4:25- Canucks back to the penalty kill. Garland to the box for slashing.

6:25- Vancouver kills the penalty successful

6:40- Filip Chytil scoresssssss! Chytil gets his third of the season on a partial breakaway. 2-1 Stars.

6:57- Canucks to the power play. Let's see if they can tie the game.

8:50- Goooooooal! Vancouver cashes in on the power play as Brock Boeser tips in the Quinn Hughes shot. Tie game.

10:06- The goals keep coming as Max Sasson gets a breakaway and scoresssssss! 3-2 Canucks.



8:27- What a shift by Garland. He almost scores twice from behind the net but can't beat DeSmith. Vancouver has found their groove.

14:55- Massive block by Pettersson (40) as he sacrifices the body in front of Heiskanen.

18:54- Gooooooooal! Conor Garland is finally rewarded as he beats DeSmith for his first of the season. Canucks up 4-2.

Stats After The Second Period:

4-2 Canucks

Shots: 20-18 Stars

Hits: 19-16 Canucks

Faceoffs: 15-15

3rd Period:

2:30- Aatu Räty heads to the box for tripping. Stars back to the power play.

4:15- Hronek comes up with a big block on the penalty kill.

7:05- Dallas back to the penalty kill as Thomas Harley is called for hooking.

9:04- Canucks power play looked good but unable to beat DeSmith.

14:00- Lots of back-and-forth play. No change in score.

15:26- Another massive block by Pettersson (40). Heads to the bench in pain but seems to be ok.

17:25- Tyler Myers heads to the box as he is called for interference.

17:53- Dallas scores on the power play. Canucks still lead 4-3.

18:58- Evander Kane draws a tripping penalty which sends Vancouver to the power play.

19:23- Goooooooooal! Quinn Hughes fires the puck into the empty net on the power play. Canucks 5, Stars 3.

20:00- The final horn goes as the Vancouver Canucks defeat the Dallas Stars 5-3!

Final Stats:

Canucks win 5-3

Shots: 31-26 Stars

Hits: 26-21 Canucks

Faceoffs: 30-24 Stars

