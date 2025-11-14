Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #19: Quinn Hughes' Health Remains A Storyline Heading Into Matchup Against The Hurricanes

The Vancouver Canucks (8-9-1) kick off a three-game Eastern Conference road trip on Friday against the Carolina Hurricanes (11-5-0). Both teams are coming off a loss on Remembrance Day, where they failed to pick up a point at home. Last season, the Hurricanes won the season series, which included a 2-0 victory at home.

The big story to come out of Thursday's practice was the absence of Quinn Hughes. According to Head Coach Adam Foote, Hughes is day-to-day, with the club hopeful that he will be able to play on Friday. If Hughes is out due to injury, it will cause a significant ripple effect not just at even strength, but on the power play.

If Vancouver is going to start their road trip with a win, they need their penalty kill to step up. The Canucks have a kill rate of 66.7%, which is on pace for one of the worst in NHL history. Luckily for Vancouver, Carolina has a 12.5% success rate on the power play, but has scored in three of their past five games.

Players To Watch:

Brock Boeser:

Brock Boeser has been stepping up offensively over the past few games. He enters Friday on a three-game point streak, and has four goals in his last five games. If Hughes is out, Boeser will need to be a difference maker especially on the power play.

Logan Stankoven:

Logan Stankoven has developed into an annoying player to play against. He has nine points this season and dropped the gloves for the first time in his career on Tuesday. Currently playing on the Hurricanes' second line, Stankoven could be in store for a big game against the Canucks.

Vancouver Canucks (8–9–1):

Points:

Elias Pettersson: 3–10–13

Quinn Hughes: 1-12-13

Kiefer Sherwood: 11–1–12

Brock Boeser: 8–4–12

Conor Garland: 4–8–12

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko: 5–4–0

Kevin Lankinen: 3–5–1

Carolina Hurricanes (11-5-0):

Points:

Sebastian Aho: 6-10-16

Seth Jarvis: 10-5-15

Jackson Blake: 4-8-12

Nikolaj Ehlers: 3-7-10

Logan Stankoven: 5-4-9

Goaltenders:

Frederik Andersen: 5-4-0



Brandon Bussi: 4-1-0

Pyotr Kochetkov: 2-0-0

Game Information:

Start time: 4:00 pm PT

Venue: Lenovo Center

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 650

