Vancouver Canucks Get Massive Boost As Quinn Hughes Returns Against The Nashville Predators

The captain is officially back. After missing the past four games, Quinn Hughes will return to the Vancouver Canucks lineup on Monday against the Nashville Predators. While full details on Hughes' injury are not available, according to Head Coach Adam Foote, he has been dealing with a lower-body injury.

Hughes' addition to the lineup is massive. This season, he has seven points in nine games while averaging 26:38 of ice time. In his absence, the Canucks have gone 2-2-0, with both victories occurring in either overtime or a shootout.

While Hughes' return is significant, Vancouver is still dealing with a large list of injuries. Players expected to miss Monday's game for the Canucks are Conor Garland, Nils Höglander, Derek Forbort, Teddy Blueger, Filip Chytil, Jonathan Lekkerimäki, and Victor Mancini. Hughes is projected to replace Pierre-Olivier Joseph, while Thatcher Demko will get the start on Monday night.

Vancouver wraps up their three-game road trip with a stop in Nashville to take on the Nashville Predators on Monday. The Canucks’ last match against Nashville was only a little over a week ago, during which they lost 2–1. Puck drop for Monday’s game is scheduled for 5:30 pm PT.

