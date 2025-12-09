Canucks Officially Register Worst 30-Game Start To Season In 5 Years

The Vancouver Canucks have reached the 30-game mark of the 2025–26 season with the worst record they’ve had in the past five years. Their 4–0 loss to the Detroit Red Wings last night marks their ninth regulation loss at home and 16th overall this season. While their poor stats at the 30-game mark are actually worse than that of the shortened 2021 NHL season, only the five most recent seasons were taken into consideration due to the outstanding circumstances of 2020-21. Here are their numbers from this season compared to those throughout the last five years.

Team Stats and Records

Aside from 2025–26, the 2021–22 season was Vancouver’s worst 30-game start to the season throughout the past five years. In that season, the Canucks only posted 13 wins and a .467 points-percentage throughout their first 30 games. They followed this up with a similar performance in 2022–23, during which they lost one extra game in overtime instead of regulation in order to log a slightly-higher record. In both of these seasons, the Canucks were relatively far from grabbing a playoff spot, but not completely out of it quite yet.

2023–24 and 2024–25 are seasons where things began to look up. Of course, by the 30-game mark of the 2023–24 season, the Canucks were second in the entire NHL in terms of points and records with 20 wins and a points-percentage of .683. This was carried by a startling home record of 12–3–1 throughout 16 games. The 2024–25 season demonstrated the reverse of this, with the Canucks registering their best record on the road (10–2–1). In both occasions, the Canucks established a points-percentage of higher than .600 by the season’s 30-game mark.

Individual Skater Stats

As well as having the worst record in 30 games throughout the past five years, the 2025–26 installment of the Canucks have also put up the lowest offensive numbers compared to their prior years. The only other season in which Vancouver’s top points-getter had less than 30 points in the first 30 games was in 2021–22, with J.T. Miller tallying 29. Elias Pettersson led the way in 2022–23 with 34 points, Miller took the lead again in 2023–24 with 43, and Quinn Hughes put up the most in 2024–25 with 35.

While the 2025–26 Canucks’ points leaders have tallied the least of the past five seasons, their goal-scorer has surpassed that of one other season. In 2021–22, Miller, Conor Garland, and Bo Horvat all registered nine goals in the first 30 games — less than Kiefer Sherwood’s 12 throughout the 2025–26 season.

Goaltender Stats

Considering the injury issues the Canucks have had to deal with throughout this season, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this year’s team has iced the most goaltenders throughout the past five seasons. The 2025–26 season marks the second-lowest overall games played by a Canucks goaltender 30 games into the season throughout the past five years, with 2022–23 having the lowest with Spencer Martin’s 16 games played. This season also marks the lowest wins by a goaltender throughout the past five seasons, as Thatcher Demko currently has the most wins of all Canucks goalies this year with five. The second-lowest is Martin’s nine wins in 2022–23.

While the Canucks’ goaltending has been questionable throughout the first 30 games of this season (again, due to injuries), as a whole, their numbers are not the worst ranked on this list. In terms of individual SV%, 2022–23 ranks as the worst once again, with none of Martin, Demko, or Collin Delia posting percentages above .900. Last night’s loss to the Red Wings did slightly bolster Nikita Tolopilo’s numbers, bringing him up to a GAA of 2.74 on the year, ranking this season’s Canucks goaltender stats slightly better than the 2022–23 group. Delia did post 2.77 by the 30-game mark, but this number only came from one game played.

Comparing Schedules

The impact that the condensed schedule has had on the Canucks this season has been very widely discussed. Looking at the numbers behind the past five seasons’ schedules also emphasizes just how much the Canucks have played so far this year.

Unsurprisingly, Vancouver reached the 30-game mark much sooner than the rest of these seasons, doing so in only 61 days. 2021–22 wasn’t too far behind, as that season’s Canucks hit the same mark in 63 games. Last year was the longest amount of time taken with 69 days between the home-opener and the 30th game of the year.

This year’s Canucks have also played in the most back-to-backs (6) and 3+ game road trips (4) throughout their first 30 games. They are also tied with the 2022–23 Canucks for the most away games played with 16. However, while the 2022–23 Canucks put up a winning record on the road (8–6–2), the 2025–26 team is currently operating at .500 level hockey with a 7–7–2 record.

With so many question marks surrounding the Canucks at the moment, the outcome of their 2025–26 season looks like it will be rather bleak.

