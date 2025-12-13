Canucks Place Lukas Reichel On Waivers

The Vancouver Canucks shocked the hockey world last night by trading former captain Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild and receiving a haul of Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, and Liam Öhgren in return. Now that the dust has seemingly settled, Vancouver needed to make some organizational moves in order to fit the returning players onto their roster. As a result, forward Lukas Reichel has been placed on waivers and designated non-roster waiver status.

Reichel, who was acquired by the Canuks via trade back in October, has not played since November 28 against the San Jose Sharks. The forward was moved to center early on in his time with Vancouver but was squeezed out of the lineup after solely putting up one assist in 14 games. The Canucks traded a fourth-round pick away to acquire Reichel. If he clears waivers, Reichel will finally get some playing time with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Vancouver’s next game takes place on Sunday morning at 9:30 am PT as they take on the New Jersey Devils. This will be the Canucks’ first game without Hughes in the organization since the end of the 2017–18 season and, ironically enough, it’s his two younger brothers that they’ll be playing against.

