Canucks Place Pettersson On IR, Activate Rossi

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that center Elias Pettersson has been placed on IR. The move is retroactive to December 5, which means he is eligible to come off IR on Monday. In a corresponding move, the Canucks activated Marco Rossi for IR as he is projected to make his debut with the team on Sunday.

Pettersson has missed the last three games with an upper-body injury. Details about the injury are still not available, as the team has not elaborated on anything outside of it being an upper-body injury. This season, Pettersson has 22 points in 28 games while averaging 20:37 a night.

As for Rossi, he has been out since November 11 with a lower-body injury. Based on reported line rushes at practice on Saturday, the 24-year-old is going to play a significant role at even strength and on the power play on Sunday. This season, Rossi has 13 points in 17 games while averaging 18:06 a night.

Vancouver kicks off a five-game road trip on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils. With Rossi activated from IR, all three players (Zeev Buium and Liam Öhgren) are projected to make their Canucks debut. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:30 am PT.

