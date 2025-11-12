Son Of Abbotsford Canucks Head Coach Named Team CHL Captain

Manny Malhotra's son looks to be following in his dad's footsteps. Caleb Malhotra, who is a draft-eligible prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, has been named captain of Team CHL for the upcoming CHL USA Top Prospects Challenge. Malhotra is currently playing for the Brampton Bulldogs and received an "A" ranking on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary list.

Just like Manny, Caleb is projected to be a first-round pick in the NHL Draft. In 1997, Malhotra was drafted seventh overall by the New York Rangers and went on to play 991 games in the NHL. Currently, Malhotra is the head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks and is coming off a Calder Cup championship last season.

As for Caleb, he is lighting up the OHL in his rookie season. In 19 games, he has 25 points, which ranks 10th in the league. Malhotra is described as a two-way center and is listed at 6'2", 182 lbs.

Team CHL's leadership group also features some local content, as Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin will be an alternate captain. Lin is a top prospect for the 2026 draft and is a favourite to be the first WHL player selected. Other players who will wear the "A" during the event are JP Hurlbert, Daxon Rudolph, and Xavier Villeneuve.

The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is scheduled for November 25 and 26. This showcase features the top prospects from the CHL taking on the U.S. National Under-18 Team. The games will take place in Calgary and Lethbridge, with broadcasts on TSN.

