    Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Oct 6, 2025, 19:41
    Updated at: Oct 6, 2025, 19:41

    The Vancouver Canucks have announced their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. Vancouver's roster features 14 forwards, seven defenceman and two goaltenders. Here are the 23 players on the Canucks opening night roster. 

    Forwards (14):

    Arshdeep Bains

    Teddy Blueger

    Brock Boeser

    Filip Chytil

    Braeden Cootes

    Jake DeBrusk

    Conor Garland

    Evander Kane

    Linus Karlsson

    Jonathan Lekkerimäki

    Drew O'Connor

    Elias Pettersson

    Aatu Räty

    Kiefer Sherwood

    Defence (7):

    Derek Forbort

    Filip Hronek

    Quinn Hughes

    Pierre-Olivier Joseph 

    Tyler Myers

    Elias Pettersson

    Marcus Pettersson

    Goaltenders (2):

    Thatcher Demko

    Kevin Lankinen

    Oct 3, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; The Vancouver Canucks celebrate their overtime victroy against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images

    Vancouver kicks off their 2025-26 regular season on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. This will be the second-straight year the Canucks have opened the season against Calgary, with Vancouver falling last year 6-5 in overtime. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet. 

