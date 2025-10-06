Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. Vancouver's roster features 14 forwards, seven defenceman and two goaltenders. Here are the 23 players on the Canucks opening night roster.
Arshdeep Bains
Teddy Blueger
Brock Boeser
Filip Chytil
Braeden Cootes
Jake DeBrusk
Conor Garland
Evander Kane
Linus Karlsson
Jonathan Lekkerimäki
Drew O'Connor
Elias Pettersson
Aatu Räty
Kiefer Sherwood
Derek Forbort
Filip Hronek
Quinn Hughes
Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson
Marcus Pettersson
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver kicks off their 2025-26 regular season on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. This will be the second-straight year the Canucks have opened the season against Calgary, with Vancouver falling last year 6-5 in overtime. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.
