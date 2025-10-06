Vancouver Canucks Announce 2025-26 Opening Night Roster

The Vancouver Canucks have announced their opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. Vancouver's roster features 14 forwards, seven defenceman and two goaltenders. Here are the 23 players on the Canucks opening night roster.

Forwards (14):

Arshdeep Bains

Teddy Blueger

Brock Boeser

Filip Chytil

Braeden Cootes

Jake DeBrusk

Conor Garland

Evander Kane

Linus Karlsson

Jonathan Lekkerimäki

Drew O'Connor

Elias Pettersson

Aatu Räty

Kiefer Sherwood

Defence (7):

Derek Forbort

Filip Hronek

Quinn Hughes

Pierre-Olivier Joseph

Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson

Marcus Pettersson

Goaltenders (2):

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Vancouver kicks off their 2025-26 regular season on October 9 against the Calgary Flames. This will be the second-straight year the Canucks have opened the season against Calgary, with Vancouver falling last year 6-5 in overtime. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast on Sportsnet.

