    Where The Vancouver Canucks Rank On CNBC's 2025 NHL Team Valuation List

    Adam Kierszenblat
    Nov 26, 2025, 18:45
    Adam Kierszenblat
    Nov 26, 2025

    The Vancouver Canucks have a current valuation of $2.2 billion

    With 2025 slowly coming to a close, CNBC has released the valuations of all 32 NHL teams. Unsurprisingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs sit atop the list and are the only NHL team above $ 4 billion (4.3). As for the Vancouver Canucks, they rank 12th and have a year-over-year change in valuation of 13%.

    According to CNBC's list, the Canucks are valued at $2.2 billion. CNBC also notes that Vancouver's revenue for 2025 is $234 million. Lastly, the Canucks have an EBITDA of $42 million, which stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. 

    CNBC 2025 Valuations List:

    Note: All valuation figures are in U.S. dollars and are based on a one-year average exchange rate, from June 2024 to June 2025, of CA$1 = US$0.72.

    1. Toronto Maple Leafs $4.3B 

    2. New York Rangers $3.8B 

    3. Montreal Canadiens $3.4B 

    4. Los Angeles Kings $3.15B 

    5. Edmonton Oilers $3.1B 

    6. Boston Bruins $3.05B 

    7. Chicago Blackhawks $2.75B 

    8. Philadelphia Flyers $2.6B 

    9. Washington Capitals $2.5B 

    10. Detroit Red Wings $2.47B 

    11. New Jersey Devils $2.45B 

    12. Vancouver Canucks $2.2B 

    13. Vegas Golden Knights $2.1B 

    14. Dallas Stars $2.05B 

    15. Carolina Hurricanes $2B 

    16. Tampa Bay Lightning $1.95B 

    17. Calgary Flames $1.93B 

    18. Minnesota Wild $1.9B 

    19. Colorado Avalanche $1.85B

    20. New York Islanders $1.82B

    21. Seattle Kraken $1.77B

    22. Pittsburgh Penguins $1.76B

    23. Florida Panthers $1.75B 

    24. Nashville Predators $1.65B 

    25. St. Louis Blues $1.62B 

    26. Anaheim Ducks $1.61B 

    27. Utah Mammoth $1.6B 

    28. San Jose Sharks $1.55B 

    29. Winnipeg Jets $1.46B 

    30. Ottawa Senators $1.44B 

    31. Buffalo Sabres $1.42B 

    32. Columbus Blue Jackets $1.4B

    Nov 23, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) celebrates scoring with teammates on the bench during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Simon Fearn-Imagn Images

