Where The Vancouver Canucks Rank On CNBC's 2025 NHL Team Valuation List

With 2025 slowly coming to a close, CNBC has released the valuations of all 32 NHL teams. Unsurprisingly, the Toronto Maple Leafs sit atop the list and are the only NHL team above $ 4 billion (4.3). As for the Vancouver Canucks, they rank 12th and have a year-over-year change in valuation of 13%.

According to CNBC's list, the Canucks are valued at $2.2 billion. CNBC also notes that Vancouver's revenue for 2025 is $234 million. Lastly, the Canucks have an EBITDA of $42 million, which stands for Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization.

CNBC 2025 Valuations List:

Note: All valuation figures are in U.S. dollars and are based on a one-year average exchange rate, from June 2024 to June 2025, of CA$1 = US$0.72.

1. Toronto Maple Leafs $4.3B

2. New York Rangers $3.8B

3. Montreal Canadiens $3.4B

4. Los Angeles Kings $3.15B

5. Edmonton Oilers $3.1B

6. Boston Bruins $3.05B

7. Chicago Blackhawks $2.75B

8. Philadelphia Flyers $2.6B

9. Washington Capitals $2.5B

10. Detroit Red Wings $2.47B

11. New Jersey Devils $2.45B

12. Vancouver Canucks $2.2B

13. Vegas Golden Knights $2.1B

14. Dallas Stars $2.05B

15. Carolina Hurricanes $2B

16. Tampa Bay Lightning $1.95B

17. Calgary Flames $1.93B

18. Minnesota Wild $1.9B

19. Colorado Avalanche $1.85B

20. New York Islanders $1.82B

21. Seattle Kraken $1.77B

22. Pittsburgh Penguins $1.76B

23. Florida Panthers $1.75B

24. Nashville Predators $1.65B

25. St. Louis Blues $1.62B

26. Anaheim Ducks $1.61B

27. Utah Mammoth $1.6B

28. San Jose Sharks $1.55B

29. Winnipeg Jets $1.46B

30. Ottawa Senators $1.44B

31. Buffalo Sabres $1.42B

32. Columbus Blue Jackets $1.4B

