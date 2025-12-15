5 Interesting Canucks Defenceman Records Not Currently Held By Quinn Hughes

As a whole, Quinn Hughes will be regarded as the best defenceman in Vancouver Canucks franchise history thus far. While he’s surpassed Alex Edler in most of the team’s major records for defencemen, there are still quite a few that are held by players other than Hughes. Here are five Canucks defenceman records that are not currently held by Hughes.

Goals By A Defenceman (Career, Season, Game)

One of the major defenceman records that Hughes did not end up surpassing Edler in was all-time scoring. Throughout his 925-game career as a Canuck, Edler scored a total of 99 goals — the last of which he scored on February 25, 2020 against the Montréal Canadiens. Hughes compiled a total of 61 throughout his 459 games played with Vancouver.

In terms of goals scored by a defenceman in a single season, Adrian Aucoin currently holds the franchise record with 23 scored during the 1998–99 season. Hughes’ career-high 17 goals in one season are tied for fourth-highest in franchise history alongside Paul Reinhart (1989–90), Dale Tallon (1971–72), Jyrki Lumme (1995–96), and Ed Jovanovski (2001–02).

The sole leader in goals scored by a defenceman during a single game is Dave Babych, who scored three on November 22, 1991, against the Calgary Flames. Hughes is tied with many others for the next spot on this list with two goals scored in six different games. Active defencemen who have scored two goals in a game as a member of the Canucks are current Canuck Tyler Myers and former Canuck Nikita Zadorov.

Longest Assist Streak By A Defenceman (Season)

Surprisingly enough, Hughes did not record an assist streak longer than seven games throughout his time with the Canucks. However, there is one current Canuck who has recorded one longer than Hughes’ — that being Filip Hronek, who put together a 10-game streak from October 24, 2023, to November 12, 2023. With that being said, Hronek’s streak is not the longest in franchise history, as Dennis Kearns put up assists in 11 straight games from February 27, 1977 to March 20, 1977.

Longest Point Streak From The Start Of Career By A Defenceman

This record is a bit specific, as only three defencemen in Canucks history have managed to put up point streaks to start their career. Rick Lanz was the first player to seize this record, scoring two goals and an assist in his first two career games back in the 1980–81 season. After him was Don Gibson, who only played in 14 NHL games with the Canucks but had an assist in each of his first two games in 1990–91. Finally, former Canuck and current member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Ben Hutton, began his NHL career with two assists in two games.

Game-Winning Goals By A Defenceman, Career

No Canucks defenceman has scored more game-winning goals as a member of the franchise than Sami Salo, who put up 20 throughout his 566 games with Vancouver. The list continues after that with Mattias Öhlund scoring 19 in 770 games, Lumme and Kevin Bieksa each putting up 12, Jovanovski scoring 10, and Edler potting nine for the sixth-most in franchise history. Hughes’ eight game-winning goals as a member of the Canucks is tied with Brent Sopel, who scored the same amount in 322 games.

Youngest Defenceman To Score A First NHL Goal

Hughes was the fourth-youngest defenceman to score their first NHL goal as a member of the Canucks, doing so at 19 years and 360 days old. He did so during Vancouver’s 8–2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on October 9, 2019 in what was Hughes’ first full season with the Canucks.

Three defencemen scored their first NHL goals at a younger age than Hughes’. The youngest was Lanz, who scored his first NHL goal in his first career game — a 5–3 win against the Detroit Red Wings on October 10, 1980. Lanz was only 19 years and 24 days old at the time. The second-youngest to score his first NHL goal was J.J. Daigneault, who was 19 years and 29 days old when he scored Vancouver’s opening goal against the Minnesota North Stars in 1984. Michel Petit rounds out the top-three in this list, scoring his first goal at 19 years and 309 days in a 3–2 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on December 18, 1983.

