"My Goal Is To Make The Team.": Canucks Victor Mancini Is Focused On Becoming A Full-Time NHLer Heading Into The 2025-26 Season

Victor Mancini has had an interesting 2025 to stay the least. He was traded to the Vancouver Canucks at the end of January and then a few months later, won the Calder Cup with the Abbotsford Canucks. As for the 2025-26 season, Mancini is focused on earning a full-time spot in the NHL and become a consistent contributor on the blue line.

As mentioned, last season, Mancini helped Abbotsford capture their first Calder Cup in franchise history. The 23-year-old played a significant role for the Canucks throughout the post-season and was able to rack up eight points in 24 games. Overall, it was a special experience for Mancini, who learned what it takes to be a champion at the pro level.

"I think just my mindset going into playoffs and knowing that you go through the grind with all your buddies, your teammates, and taking things game by game, learning from each game, but also myself," said Mancini. "Playing to my strengths, using my physical strength, my head, my playmaking. It was just really fun to put it all together and win with those guys."

While Mancini has attended training camps in the past, this is his first with Vancouver. Instead of being rushed into a new system like he was when the Canucks acquired him mid-season, the right-shot defenceman has more time to learn from his new coaches and bond with his teammates. Mancini views this year's training camp as an opportunity not just to measure himself against his teammates but to show the organization that he is ready to make the jump to the NHL.

"It's very exciting. First camp, being here. Still, I wouldn't say, figuring things out, but you know, now, being in my second year pro. Feels like I've learned a lot, and now it's time to come here and make that next step. And, you know, do everything I can."

Standing out in training camp will be important for Mancini, as there is plenty of competition on the blue line. Vancouver has built a deep blue line, with plenty of young players looking for spots heading into the 2025-26 season. As Mancini explained, the best path forward for him is to just focus on his own game and show why he deserves a spot on the team.

"I think I just focus on myself. I take things day by day. I know who I am as a player. Being able to play my game, be a good teammate off the ice, and just kind of stay internal. Be good in practice, and just focus on myself."

As for the off-season, Mancini's big focus was on skating. Listed at 6'3", 229 lbs, mobility will be key if he wants to have success at the NHL level. Mancini also worked on his ability to move the puck quickly, which will come in handy when the Canucks are breaking out of their own zone.

"First, the skating. I don't think you can ever be too good of a skater. At this level, everything happens so fast that I can keep up. My feet are good. They're quick. Being able to gap up, get back to pucks quickly, giving myself more time when I have the puck, I think, is really important."

While Mancini has goals of becoming a full-time NHLer this year, he understands that it won't happen overnight. Whether at training camp or during the pre-season, he needs to stand out as much as possible to earn a spot on the blue line. Mancini also pointed out the importance of being a good teammate not just on the ice, but off it as well.

"My goal is to make the team, but again, that falls on me. First of all, I gotta go out and do all the right things. I want to be able to contribute each and every single day. I want to be able to play for my teammates. I want to be able to do the right things and help this organization in any way I can."

How Vancouver utilizes Mancini this season will be an intriguing storyline to watch. He has all the traits needed to be an NHL defenceman and now understands what it takes to win a championship. Based on his performance in training camp so far, it will not be surprising if Mancini is on the opening night roster and plays a key role on the blue line for the Canucks this year.

