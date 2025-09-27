Recent Examples Of Vancouver Canucks Who Played Regular Season Games The Same Year They Were Drafted

The Vancouver Canucks face a significant decision heading into the 2025-26 season. Thanks to a strong training camp and pre-season, Vancouver must decide if 2025 first-rounder Braeden Cootes will make the opening night roster or be sent back to the WHL. While it is more likely than not that Cootes plays the majority of the season in junior, it is clear that he has earned at least a trial at the NHL level, which could delay his return to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Players who play regular-season games in the same year they were drafted are a rarity for the Canucks organization. Some notable names include Trevor Linden, Cam Neely, and Petr Nedvěd, who made their NHL debuts in the 1980s and 1990s. As for more recently, players making the jump to Vancouver in the same season they were drafted has happened significantly less frequently.

Starting with Ryan Kesler, he made the jump to the pro after being selected in the 2003 draft. The now-retired center was playing in the NCAA and had recently wrapped up his career with Ohio State University. During his one NCAA season, Kesler recorded 31 points in 40 games while being selected to play for Team USA at the 2003 World Juniors.

While Kesler started the 2003-04 season in the AHL, he quickly found his way onto Vancouver's roster. He made his NHL debut on November 24 and finished the season with five points in 28 games. The next year, Kesler would spend the entire season with the Manitoba Moose before becoming a regular on the roster during the 2005-06 campaign.

Over his career, Kesler was part of some memorable moments with the Canucks. He won the Selke Trophy during the 2010-11 season, which was the same year he helped Vancouver reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. Kesler also represented Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympics, where he won a Silver Medal.

As for the most recent example, that would be Quinn Hughes, who was drafted in 2018. Unlike Kesler, the now Canucks captain spent the entire season in the NCAA before signing with Vancouver. Overall, the 2018-19 season was a lengthy one for Hughes as he played for the University of Michigan, the Canucks, as well as Team USA at both the World Juniors and World Championships.

Hughes made an immediate impact once he made the jump to the NHL. He made his debut on March 28, which is the same night he recorded his first career assist. In total, Hughes played five games with Vancouver during the 2018-19 season, recording three points while averaging 18:05 of ice time.



Since his debut, Hughes has developed into one of the most dynamic players to ever wear a Canucks jersey. He has 409 points in 443 games and won the Norris Trophy during the 2023-24 season. This year, Hughes will also have the opportunity to represent Team USA on the biggest stage, as he has already been selected to their 2026 Winter Olympics team.

While it is difficult to project the future, all signs point to Cootes having a successful career in the NHL. He is a hard-working, two-way center who was also the youngest captain in the WHL last year. If Cootes can keep standing out from the crowd for the rest of the 2025 pre-season, he could be the next player to join this exclusive club.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.