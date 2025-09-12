Vancouver Canucks Prospect Aleksei Medvedev Looking To Make A Strong Impression During His First Year With The Organization

During the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, the Vancouver Canucks used their second-round pick to select goaltender Aleksei Medvedev. The recently turned 18-year-old was drafted 47th overall, becoming the first goaltender the Canucks have chosen in the top-50 of the draft since Thatcher Demko in 2014. Listed at 6'2", 178 lbs, Medvedev has already been signed by the organization and will be heading back to the OHL next year to once again play for the London Knights.

The last few months have been a whirlwind for Medvedev. Since being drafted, he has attended Development Camp in Vancouver and played pre-season games for the Knights. No, Medvedev is back with the Canucks and looking forward to playing in the 2025 Prospects Showcase against the Seattle Kraken.

"Yeah, it's a great experience", said Medvedev. "It's a big opportunity for me to showcase myself and start earning the coaches' trust and build that relationship with them. So great opportunity."

NHL Training Camps can be intimidating for recently-drafted rookies. The experience includes working with new coaches and practicing against current NHL players. Luckily for Medvedev, he has current and recently graduated OHLers like Riley Patterson and Krill Kudryavtsev to lean on as he enters his first Prospects Showcase and Training Camp.

"It's really nice, especially coming into my first rookie showcase. My first experience like this. They help a lot. They make you feel comfortable, and when you're comfortable in the room, you play better on the ice. So it's great."

As for Training Camp, Medvedev can't wait to hit the ice in Penticton. As mentioned, he will get the opportunity to work with Vancouver's entire coaching staff, while also learning from goaltenders like Demko and Kevin Lankinen. Training Camp also provides Medvedev with a chance to face shots from NHLers, which will be a key part of his development this year.

"I'm really excited for that. It's going to be a great experience. Those shots make you better. You can improve your reads and stuff like that. It's a different game, pro hockey, so learning that and getting to know that is a great experience."

Looking ahead to 2025-26, Medvedev is ready to help London get back to the Memorial Cup, which is being hosted in Kelowna next May. Last season as a back-up, he posted a 22-8-2 record along with a .912 save percentage and three shutouts. As for this year, Medvedev will be the Knights' starter and is ready to help London capture their third-straight OHL Championship.

"We want to go back to the Memorial Cup. And for myself, I don't want to look too far ahead, honestly. Just want to take it day by day. When you start looking too far ahead or look into the future too much, it might not work out that well for you. So just focus on winning games and being there for my team every night. I love London. It's the best place to be. So for me, the best option is to stay in London as long as possible."

Medvedev will be a player to watch at both the Prospects Showcase and during Training Camp. He has the potential to be an NHLer and is ready to do whatever it takes to be successful. In the end, selecting Medvedev is looking like a smart move by the Canucks as they may have found their starter of the future.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.