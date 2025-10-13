Golden Knights Forward Pavel Dorofeyev Named NHL’s "First Star" Of The Week

Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev was named the NHL’s "First Star" on Monday, after opening the season with an offensive explosion.

Dorofeyev, who scored five goals in the team's first three games, paced the NHL in both goals (5) and power-play goals (4) while the Golden Knights opened the season with four points, going 1-0-2.

Dorofeyev opened the season with his third career hat trick, scoring all three goals in the second period, to help Vegas tie the game in their season opener against the Los Angeles Kings, who won 6-5 in a shootout on Oct. 8.

The 24-year-old scored once in both a 4-3 overtime victory at the San Jose Sharks Oct. 9 and then during a 2-1 overtime loss at the Seattle Kraken Oct. 11.

Dorofeyev, a third-round pick (79th overall) from the 2019 NHL Draft, reached career highs in goals (35), assists (17) and points (52) while playing in all 82 games for Vegas last season.