Golden Knights Goaltender Adin Hill Leaves Monday's Game In First Period With Injury

LAS VEGAS -- The injuries continued to pile up for the Golden Knights, as starting goaltender Adin Hill left Monday's game with what appeared to be a leg injury midway through the first period.

With Vegas leading 1-0, Hill made a save and fell to the ice, where he lay for several minutes.

Trainer Kyle Moore came out to tend to Hill, who eventually left the ice with the help of teammates William Karlsson and Zach Whitecloud.

Hill, who struggled to put weight on his left leg also left the Golden Knights' game in Calgary on Oct. 14 after the first period and missed their next game against Boston.

Hill was fresh off his first win of the season, on Saturday, when he made 26 saves during a 6-1 win over visiting Calgary.

Hill was replaced by Akira Schmid, who is 3-0 with a 3.00 goals-against average and .879 save percentage.

The Golden Knights embark on a three-game road trip beginning at two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida on Saturday. If Hill cannot travel, the team would likely call up Carl Lindbom from its AHL club in nearby suburb Henderson, the Silver Knights.

Earlier in the night, the Golden Knights placed captain Mark Stone on injured reserve. They were also missing forward Brett Howden and defenseman Noah Hanifin.

On Oct. 17, Vegas signed Carter Hart to a professional tryout contract.

Hart became the first of the five 2018 Canada world junior hockey players to land an NHL contract since being acquitted of sexual assault charges in a high-profile case.

The five players - Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton - are not eligible to play until Dec. 1 as part of the league’s reinstatement process.