Who Are The Golden Knights Top 10 Prospects

With rookie camp in the books and the big boys set to take the ice for training camp on Thursday, here is a look at the Vegas Golden Knights' top prospects.
TOP 10 PROSPECTS
1. Trevor Connelly
Pos LW Age 19
2024-25 Providence (HE)
Makes quick reads, distributes well and dashes around the ice. Will benefit from reps at AHL level.
Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28
2. Matyas Sapovaliv
Pos C Age 21
2024-25 Henderson (AHL)
Meager point total masks great work done defensively. He’s adept at matchup game.
Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28
3. Raphael Lavoie
Pos C Age 25
2024-25 Henderson (AHL)
No doubting his offense, but he needs to develop reliability away from puck to reach next level.
Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27
4. Jakob Ihs Wozniak
Pos C Age 18
2024-25 Lulea Jr. (Swe.)
Broke scoring record for 17-year-old in Swedish junior. Consistency key to him reaching potential.
Expected NHL Arrival ’29-30
5. Lukas Cormier
Pos D Age 23
2024-25 Henderson (AHL)
Skilled puck-mover and potential power-play quarterback missed majority of 2024-25 with injury.
Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27
6. Pavel Moysevich
Pos G Age 21
2024-25 St. Petersburg (KHL)
Fought for starts with SKA last season. Regular playing time will help big, athletic keeper develop.
Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29
7. Arttu Karki
Pos D Age 20
2024-25 Assat (Fin.)
Returned to Finland to play pro. Does everything well but nothing spectacularly. A project prospect.
Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29
8. Mathieu Cataford
Pos C Age 20
2024-25 Rimouski (QMJHL)
CHL’s scholastic player of the year showcases on-ice smarts with his knack for reading play.
Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28
9. Akira Schmid
Pos G Age 25
2024-25 Henderson (AHL)
Consistency in the AHL was a challenge, but his performance behind an NHL defense was great.
Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26
10. Mateo Nobert
Pos C Age 18
2024-25 Blainville-Bois. (QMJHL)
Pass-first playmaker with good vision drives play. He will have to adjust to pace at next level.
Expected NHL Arrival ’30-31
