    Who Are The Golden Knights Top 10 Prospects

    W.G. Ramirez
    Sep 17, 2025, 16:52
    W.G. Ramirez
    Sep 17, 2025, 16:52
    Updated at: Sep 17, 2025, 16:52

    This prospect list was originally published in the The Hockey News' annual yearbook

    With rookie camp in the books and the big boys set to take the ice for training camp on Thursday, here is a look at the Vegas Golden Knights' top prospects.

    TOP 10 PROSPECTS

    1. Trevor Connelly

    Pos LW Age 19

    2024-25 Providence (HE)

    Makes quick reads, distributes well and dashes around the ice. Will benefit from reps at AHL level.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

    Trevor Connelly is selected by the Vegas Golden Knights with the 19th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft at The Sphere. <i><b>Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images</b></i>

    2. Matyas Sapovaliv

    Pos C Age 21

    2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

    Meager point total masks great work done defensively. He’s adept at matchup game.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

    3. Raphael Lavoie

    Pos C Age 25

    2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

    No doubting his offense, but he needs to develop reliability away from puck to reach next level.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

    4. Jakob Ihs Wozniak

    Pos C Age 18

    2024-25 Lulea Jr. (Swe.)

    Broke scoring record for 17-year-old in Swedish junior. Consistency key to him reaching potential.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’29-30

    5. Lukas Cormier

    Pos D Age 23

    2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

    Skilled puck-mover and potential power-play quarterback missed majority of 2024-25 with injury.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

    6. Pavel Moysevich

    Pos G Age 21

    2024-25 St. Petersburg (KHL)

    Fought for starts with SKA last season. Regular playing time will help big, athletic keeper develop.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

    7. Arttu Karki

    Pos D Age 20

    2024-25 Assat (Fin.)

    Returned to Finland to play pro. Does everything well but nothing spectacularly. A project prospect.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

    8. Mathieu Cataford

    Pos C Age 20

    2024-25 Rimouski (QMJHL)

    CHL’s scholastic player of the year showcases on-ice smarts with his knack for reading play.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

    9. Akira Schmid

    Pos G Age 25

    2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

    Consistency in the AHL was a challenge, but his performance behind an NHL defense was great.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26

    10. Mateo Nobert

    Pos C Age 18

    2024-25 Blainville-Bois. (QMJHL)

    Pass-first playmaker with good vision drives play. He will have to adjust to pace at next level.

    Expected NHL Arrival ’30-31

