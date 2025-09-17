Who Are The Golden Knights Top 10 Prospects

This prospect list was originally published in the The Hockey News' annual yearbook

With rookie camp in the books and the big boys set to take the ice for training camp on Thursday, here is a look at the Vegas Golden Knights' top prospects.

TOP 10 PROSPECTS

1. Trevor Connelly

Pos LW Age 19

2024-25 Providence (HE)

Makes quick reads, distributes well and dashes around the ice. Will benefit from reps at AHL level.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

2. Matyas Sapovaliv

Pos C Age 21

2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

Meager point total masks great work done defensively. He’s adept at matchup game.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

3. Raphael Lavoie

Pos C Age 25

2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

No doubting his offense, but he needs to develop reliability away from puck to reach next level.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

4. Jakob Ihs Wozniak

Pos C Age 18

2024-25 Lulea Jr. (Swe.)

Broke scoring record for 17-year-old in Swedish junior. Consistency key to him reaching potential.

Expected NHL Arrival ’29-30

5. Lukas Cormier

Pos D Age 23

2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

Skilled puck-mover and potential power-play quarterback missed majority of 2024-25 with injury.

Expected NHL Arrival ’26-27

6. Pavel Moysevich

Pos G Age 21

2024-25 St. Petersburg (KHL)

Fought for starts with SKA last season. Regular playing time will help big, athletic keeper develop.

Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

7. Arttu Karki

Pos D Age 20

2024-25 Assat (Fin.)

Returned to Finland to play pro. Does everything well but nothing spectacularly. A project prospect.

Expected NHL Arrival ’28-29

8. Mathieu Cataford

Pos C Age 20

2024-25 Rimouski (QMJHL)

CHL’s scholastic player of the year showcases on-ice smarts with his knack for reading play.

Expected NHL Arrival ’27-28

9. Akira Schmid

Pos G Age 25

2024-25 Henderson (AHL)

Consistency in the AHL was a challenge, but his performance behind an NHL defense was great.

Expected NHL Arrival ’25-26

10. Mateo Nobert

Pos C Age 18

2024-25 Blainville-Bois. (QMJHL)

Pass-first playmaker with good vision drives play. He will have to adjust to pace at next level.

Expected NHL Arrival ’30-31

Be sure to visit The Hockey News store for up-to-date news around the league.