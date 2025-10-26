Capitals Don't Mince Words After' 'Embarrassing' Loss To Senators; Carbery Explains Coach's Challenge

WASHINGTON — Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery didn't address his group after an ugly 7-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice.

He had nothing to say.

"We were not good in any facet of the game, right from puck drop," Carbery said. "Not good enough. Embarrassing performance at home from our group."

His group agreed, adding that from the moment the puck dropped, things just didn't feel right.

"We didn't play our game for a full 60 minutes, not even close," Brandon Duhaime said.

After Shane Pinto made it 2-0 after colliding with Charlie Lindgren in the second, the Capitals went for a coach's challenge that they knew they were unlikely to win, since Jakob Chychrun pushed Pinto into Lindgren in the first place. However, he felt compelled to challenge because of the team's play.

"We felt like the odds of us getting it right were probably slim, but judging by the way that our group looked, I felt like we needed to keep that game at 1-0. So it was worth a shot to not go down 2-0 at that point in the game. With how we looked, I thought it was going to be a difficult hole to climb out of."

Takeaways: Capitals Fall Flat In Disastrous Loss To Senators, Spoiling Ovechkin's Milestone Night

The Capitals couldn't get much of anything going in a 7-1 loss to the Senators.

The goal stood, and the Senators ended up going up 3-0 on the ensuing power play, and at that point, things derailed quickly in D.C.

"We need to be way better if we are gonna challenge and if it doesn't go our way... our kill's just got to get those done in big moments," Tom Wilson added. "Just not good enough."

Washington also felt for Lindgren, who gave up seven goals as his teammates agreed they "hung him out to dry." The Senators outshot the Capitals 34-13 in the loss.

"You feel for him, because he's being thrown to the wolves there. (His teammates) love him and don't want him to be in that situation," Carbery said. "You feel terrible for him."

"He knows we weren't good enough in front of him... we have a lot of love for him, so disappointing," Trevor van Riemsdyk added.

The Capitals will have a day off on Sunday to reflect before returning to the ice for practice on Monday.

Injury update: Dylan Strome will be further evaluated on Sunday. There is no update on his status at this time, except that he left the game with what's being called a lower-bodyhinjury.

Strome Leaves Capitals-Senators With Lower-Body Injury

Capitals center Dylan Strome went down hard into the end boards in the first period.