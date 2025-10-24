    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals Game Notes: Dubois, Sandin Out vs. Blue Jackets, Projected LInes

    Oct 24, 2025
    Sammi Silber
    Oct 24, 2025, 17:30
    Updated at: Oct 24, 2025, 17:30

    Here's what to know for the Capitals' Friday tilt with the Blue Jackets.

    The Washington Capitals will take on a rather familiar opponent on Friday as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this regular season, but they'll be shorthanded.

    Pierre-Luc Dubois, who upgraded to contact and made the trip to Columbus, remains out and will miss his fifth straight game, per coach Spencer Carbery. Sandin did not travel and will miss his first game of the season as he deals with a day-to-day upper-body injury.

    With Dubois out, the forward lines will remain the same as they were back on Tuesday, with Justin Sourdif suiting up as the third-line center. On defense, Declan Chisholm will draw in for Sandin.

    Logan Thompson will get the start for Washington, with Charlie Lindgren expected to start on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

    Here are the projected lines:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Hendrix Lapierre-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

    Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.