Capitals Game Notes: Dubois, Sandin Out vs. Blue Jackets, Projected LInes

The Washington Capitals will take on a rather familiar opponent on Friday as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets for the first time this regular season, but they'll be shorthanded.

Pierre-Luc Dubois, who upgraded to contact and made the trip to Columbus, remains out and will miss his fifth straight game, per coach Spencer Carbery. Sandin did not travel and will miss his first game of the season as he deals with a day-to-day upper-body injury.

With Dubois out, the forward lines will remain the same as they were back on Tuesday, with Justin Sourdif suiting up as the third-line center. On defense, Declan Chisholm will draw in for Sandin.

Logan Thompson will get the start for Washington, with Charlie Lindgren expected to start on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators.

Here are the projected lines:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Hendrix Lapierre-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.