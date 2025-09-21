Milano Picks Up Two Goals, Assist In First, Up To 4 Points In First Capitals Game Since Nov. 6

Sonny Milano's return to the ice has been a long time coming for the Washington Capitals, and he wasted no time getting back in the rhythm.

Playing in his first game since Nov. 6, 2024, Milano hit the ground running in the Capitals' preseason opener against the Boston Bruins on Sunday with a three-point first period.

Seconds after Morgan Geekie made it 1-0 for the Bruins, Milano got to the front of the net and picked up a feed from Hendrix Lapierre before backhanding a quick shot past Michael DiPietro to make it 1-0.

Then, minutes later, he got an assist, forcing a turnover to Anthony Beauvillier before Lapierre buried a quick shot in the slot.

Milano would get on the board again later in the third, speeding up ice and getting behind the defense before picking up a feed from Ethen Frank and scoring bardown on a nifty semi-breakaway move to make it a 3-1 game.

Later in the second, he added a secondary assist on Ryan Chesley's goal for a four-point night.

The 29-year-old missed all but three games last season due to an upper-body injury and a later setback. He was back on the ice skating this offseason and cleared to be a full participant for Washington in this training camp.

Now, Milano is back up and running and in a tough competition as he and numerous forwards on the Capitals roster go for limited vacancies on the forward lines, including Lapierre, Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Bogdan Trineyev and Andrew Cristall.

Milano is skating on a third-line combination with Lapierre and Beauvillier and has mainly been practicing with Lapierre and Frank so far to open camp.