Capitals Notebook: Dowd, Others TBD As Lineup Could Tweak vs. Blue Jackets

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will have to wait and see how their lineup will shake up on Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Nic Dowd's status is to be determined, along with a couple of other unnamed players as the Capitals are working through some different situations in the locker room. At this time, Dowd doesn't seem likely to return, though, as he stayed on for extra work with scratches Dylan McIlrath and Trevor van Riemsdyk.

Declan Chisholm is expected to draw back into the lineup after sitting out Saturday's loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Logan Thompson, who was pulled after giving up four goals on six shots on Saturday, will be back in net on Monday as he gets the start against Columbus, a team he stole a win from earlier in the season.

Here are the projected line combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliasksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Brandon Duhaime-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Declan Chisholm

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington's power play will also get a new look, with John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun both running separate units.

There is no set first or second unit, per Spencer Carbery, as the Capitals will continue to evaluate and decide on who to deploy based on certain game situations. There were a few placeholders at Sunday's practice, so how the units will stack up remains to be seen.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.