Capitals Notebook: Lindgren Starts, McIlrath Back In, Dowd To IR, Lineup Notes vs. Jets

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will see some more lineup changes as they take on the Winnipeg Jets on Thanksgiving Eve, all while looking to keep their recent surge going.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start against Winnipeg, with Logan Thompson backing up and getting the night off. Coach Spencer Carbery wanted Lindgren to get another game in ahead of the California road trip, and with Thompson having gotten back in the net on Monday, the staff felt it was right for Lindgren to start Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the backend will see a lineup change, as Dylan McIlrath will draw back in on defense, taking Declan Chisholm's place on the third pairing with Rasmus Sandin. Chisholm and Trevor van Riemsdyk are the healthy scratches.

"He did exactly what he needed to do (against Montreal last week), a physical presence in a hostile environment against a really difficult opponent, a team that we have a lot of history with. I felt like that part of his game, which is a staple, and then his ability to move pucks for us, defend well, I thought he did a pretty good job. So getting him back into the lineup," Carbery said of McIlrath, adding, "Trying to keep everybody involved as much as we can with our D corps."

Up front, Nic Dowd has been placed on injured reserve as he deals with an upper-body injury. He was originally a game-time decision, but will miss his fifth straight game. Bodgan Trineyev's been called up from the AHL's Hershey Bears to serve as the extra forward.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Before the game, Alex Ovechkin will be honored for hitting 900 goals and 1,500 games played.