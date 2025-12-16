Capitals Notebook: Lindgren Starts vs. Wild, Milano Slots In, Lineup Changes As D.C. Looks To Get Back On Track

The Washington Capitals are back in game action and face a tall task on Tuesday, taking on the red-hot Minnesota Wild and newly-acquired star defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Washington will see some lineup changes as coach Spencer Carbery looks for his group to get back on track after dropping three of the last four contests.

Sonny Milano will slot back in up front for Bogdan Trineyev, who will sit as the healthy scratch on the forward lines. Declan Chisholm and Dylan McIlrath are expected to be the extras on defense.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start in goal in his hometown, marking the 31-year-old's first time back between the pipes since being out with an upper-body injury earlier this month. Filip Gustavsson will be in net for the Wild, who have won four straight and are 7-2-1 over the last 10 games.

Here are the line combinations for D.C.

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Connor McMichael

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Carbery is looking not only for a better start from his group following a lackluster overall showing in Winnipeg, but he's also looking for the offense to show more consistency and the power play, which has gone 1-for-13 over the last four outings, to get back on track after finding some success just a few weeks back.

Puck drop is at 8 p.m. ET at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.