Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Preview: Line Combinations, Injury Updates, Stats, Storylines To Watch

Before a home tilt with the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, the Washington Capitals are making a quick stop in Columbus for a Friday night showdown with the Blue Jackets.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Nationwide Arena.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals will be without Pierre-Luc Dubois for the fifth straight game as he continues to recover from a lower-body injury. He made the trip up and is still possibly set to return to the mix this weekend, but will sit out against his former club.

Meanwhile, Rasmus Sandin is also out with an upper-body injury and is listed as day-to-day. He did not travel.

Here are the lines:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Hendrix Lapierre-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Aliaksei Protas-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- The Capitals power play has goals in four straight outings.

- Tom Wilson has points in four straight contests and six of seven games overall this season, and his 10 points lead the team.

- Dylan Strome is also riding a four-game point streak.

- Jakob Chychrun has goals in thrree of his last four games and continues to impress with points from the backend. He's one goal away from 100 in his career.

- Aliaksei Protas has points in three of his last four games.

- Alex Ovechkin will play in his 1,499th career NHL game on Friday and 1,500th game on Saturday. The captain has one goal through the first seven games of the season and is two away from 900 in his career.