Capitals vs. Bruins Preview: Line Combinations, Storylines, How To Watch & Listen

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are officially back, as they kick off their 2025-26 campaign against the Boston Bruins at home.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena.

Capitals Line Combinations

Washington's lines have some familiar combinations, along with new names joining the mix up front. Logan Thompson will get the start as he gets a crack at being the full-time No. 1 goaltender.

Here are the combinations:

Aliaksei Protas-Dylan Strome-Alex Ovechkin

Connor McMichael-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Capitals Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin enters his 21st season with Washington sitting three goals away from 900 in his career. All the while, he has made no decision regarding his future beyond next year.

"I don’t know," Ovechkin said regarding whether this will be his last season. "I just take day by day you have to have fun you have to enjoy yourself and try to do the best that you can.”

- Martin Fehervary is playing in his 300th career NHL game and making his return to regular-season action after tearing his meniscus in the second-to-last game of 2024-25. He got a couple of preseason games under his belt to ramp up, and now, it's the real deal.

- Hendrix Lapierre will look to show that he's the right choice as the third-line center to start the season.

- Justin Sourdif will make his Capitals debut as he begins his first full NHL season.

How To Watch & Listen

The game will be broadcast nationally on NHL on TNT and available to stream on HBO Max. Fans can tune in to Caps Radio on 106.7 The Fan FM or online here. Fans can also access the radio broadcast through the NHL app.