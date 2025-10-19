Capitals vs. Canucks Preview: Line Combinations, Stats & Storylines To Watch

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are on a roll as they start to find some chemistry, and will look to keep it going against the Vancouver Canucks.

Here's everything to know before puck drop at 12:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals still remain without Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Ethen Frank is up from Hershey to serve as the extra forward, and the lines otherwise will remain the same.

On the blue line, Trevor van Riemsdyk is back in for Declan Chisholm.

Charlie Lindgren will start.

Here are the full line combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Tom Wilson has five points in his last two games.

- Aliaksei Protas has four goals in his last four games.

- Alex Ovechkin sits two goals away from 900 and has points in three of his last four outings.

- Dylan Strome had four points against the Wild on Friday.