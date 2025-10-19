    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals vs. Canucks Preview: Line Combinations, Stats & Storylines To Watch

    Sammi Silber
    Oct 19, 2025, 15:56
    Sammi Silber

    Capitals vs. Canucks Preview: Line Combinations, Stats & Storylines To Watch

    Sammi Silber
    Oct 19, 2025, 15:56
    Sammi Silber
    Oct 19, 2025, 15:56
    Updated at: Oct 19, 2025, 15:56
    Image

    WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals are on a roll as they start to find some chemistry, and will look to keep it going against the Vancouver Canucks.

    Here's everything to know before puck drop at 12:30 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    The Capitals still remain without Pierre-Luc Dubois, who is is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Ethen Frank is up from Hershey to serve as the extra forward, and the lines otherwise will remain the same.

    On the blue line, Trevor van Riemsdyk is back in for  Declan Chisholm.

    Charlie Lindgren will start.

    Here are the full line combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

    Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

    Charlie Lindgren

    Logan Thompson

    Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

    - Tom Wilson has five points in his last two games.

    - Aliaksei Protas has four goals in his last four games.

    - Alex Ovechkin sits two goals away from 900 and has points in three of his last four outings.

    - Dylan Strome had four points against the Wild on Friday.